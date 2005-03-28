Woes for some farm neighbors

By Robyn Monaghan

rmonaghan@daily-journal.com

815-937-1281

Vikki and Eric Carlson never planned to move to Essex. They went to an estate auction to buy a rocking chair. On a whim, Eric raised his hand and bid on the acreage. By the time the auctioneer barked "Sold!" the couple had bought themselves a farm. Vikki and Eric, not yet married, saw visions of children and horses roving the flat fields of Essex Township. That little old farmhouse on four acres was the seed of their future.

What the Carlsons didn't know was that a half-mile south on 3000 Road stretched Joyce Farms Recycling, the state's second-largest recycling center for yard waste.

It was the retirement project of Jerry Joyce, a former Illinois State Senator who built a political legacy as an innovator in environmental legislation. But since trucks started rumbling down the back roads to drop off loads of lawn clippings in the early '90s, the well-connected Democrat had amassed a different reputation among his neighbors. For more than a decade, landholders around Joyce Farms have been grumbling at public meetings and to the press about the stench, the flies and noisy delivery trucks.

Over the years, Joyce has minimized most of the odor and dismissed the flies as the natural cohort of farm animals. Farm fertilizers are to blame, Joyce says, when neighbors complain of discolorations in Horse Creek and for the potentially dangerous chemicals like lead and chromium found in groundwater from farm wells recently cited as permit violations by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

Over the years, Joyce has told the press he gets along fine with nearby property owners.

"We want to be decent neighbors," he said amid a storm of fly and odor complaints in 1997.

But at least five of the Joyce's neighbors say they have felt intimidated recently. In December, area homeowners circulated a petition opposing a recent bid to triple the size of the area Joyce can cover with compost from seven to 21 acres. Several of the 43 signers got a letter from Joyce's attorney threatening to slap them with libel lawsuits for naming several of the 32 violations of Illinois Environmental Protection Agency standards found when a state inspector visited Joyce Farms last summer.

Joyce's lawyer, Adrienne Albrecht, defends the letter.

"It did not in any way question or threaten their freedom to report infractions to the EPA," Albrecht wrote.

Last month, newly-appointed county waste site inspector Donna Shehane issued a report citing 41 similar violations.

Joyce says that all the violations are unproven allegations.

Stewards of the soil

The Carlsons moved into their new house near Essex during the fall. It wasn't until the spring they started smelling rotting garbage. The number of flies was frightening. They had never seen so many plastic grocery bags and so much debris along country roads.

"We had no idea where it was all coming from until the neighbors told us," Vikki Carlson said.

The summertime suffering was a way of life by 1995, when the Carlsons, now in their late 30s and early 40s, staged their wedding at their country home. Vikki remembers squirming to shoo throngs of flies from under her bridal gown as the minister read the vows. Last summer, when her son accidentally left the back door ajar, Carlson came in to find the entire ceiling of the house black with flies.

Joyce insists his family members are "good stewards of the soil." "The Joyce's have been living and farming in Essex since 1879," they said in a written response sent through their attorney. "My family lives on the site; my kids play here and drink the water from the well on the site."

Paradise lost

Phyllis and Russ Smith, now retired farmers, went to high school with the Joyce's. They bought their property in Essex in the '60s. It was a pretty, 80-acre parcel cut by a curl of Horse Creek. Their home sits at the end of a tree-lined lane leading to a spacious lawn and fishing pond. The Smiths raised crops and cattle. Every summer, they hosted a family reunion.

Until the recycling center opened.

Now, Phyllis says, opening her windows has become a coveted privilege.

"We had everything we wanted for retirement," said Smith. "You work all your life to get what you want, and then you get it and you can't enjoy it."

Lots of days, Phyllis walks down to the creek and frets about the rusty color of the water. Sometimes she takes pictures. When she complained to the county health department last August, inspector John Bevis stated in a letter to her that farm run-off and cattle waste can make creek water turn "murky brown." Two months before that, a state EPA inspector found the recycling center in violation for leachate and storm water running into waterways that lead to Horse Creek.

Samples of nearby farm wells, a stream and drainage tile test within state parameters, according to Illinois State Water Survey reports. Neighbors continue to worry, though, because environmentalists say it can take as long as 10 to 15 years for groundwater contaminants to spread three miles.

Business as Usual

Phyllis and Russ Smith breathed a sigh of relief a few years back when they sold their cattle. They wouldn't have to see the animals pestered by the flies anymore. Vikki Carlson is so troubled at seeing her horses stomping and nipping at the flies that some days she trailers them and pays board at a nearby stable just to give them a break.

Carlson and Smith both know that flies come with farm animals. But this is beyond anything they've ever experienced, they both say.

"We've raised cattle for 40 years and we never had flies like this until the recycling center started," Smith said.

When Bill Annis, in his 50s, first drove out to Essex to check out a house for sale, and saw the rows of waste rising from the flats, he thought Joyce Farms was some kind of a park. He found out otherwise in a disclosure on the bottom of his real estate contract when he closed on the property. It said he might expect "minor odors" 15 days a year.

After living there since June, he's become inured to the smell. He keeps his windows closed.

But what really bothers Annis is the noise. In the summertime, trucks full of waste arrive as early as 4:30 a.m., lining the road for a half-mile from the farm gates to his place, he said.

Even closing the windows doesn't mute the rumble of trucks rattling down the gravel roads and downshifting right at his corner. He stops short of comparing the clamor of the recycling center grinder to the roar of an airplane taking off. But it's enough to wake him from a sound sleep, he said.

"I live in the country?" he said. "You couldn't convince me of that. This is the worst traffic noise I've ever heard."