Ribbon represents patriotic pride Kankakee family makes big effort to support troops

When Kelly Doyle's brother, Richard, was told that he would be shipped to Iraq last October, Kelly and Richard's mom, Pearl, wanted to show their patriotism.

Pearl, who lives with Kelly in Kankakee, suggested they tie a yellow ribbon around the only tree in the front of their home on 565 S. Myrtle Ave.

She told Kelly that she wanted a "big yellow ribbon."

Kelly, who takes care of his mom, didn't want to argue.

Two weeks later, Kelly and a friend had made a 6-foot wide by 2-foot deep yellow bow.

"When I brought it out of the garage my mom had a look of shock," Kelly said.

"I didn't expect anything that big," Pearl explained.

Kelly and his friend worked on the bow a couple of hours each day. The frame is made up of sheet metal and the top is covered with canvas. It was placed on their tree to show appreciation to Richard and the rest of the troops two days before Richard left for Iraq.

Richard has been in the military for 18 years and is now a staff sergeant in the Army. He currently lives in the state of Washington, although he grew up in Kankakee and graduated from Kankakee High School in 1985.

Kelly said when his mom told him about her idea, he headed over to the Busse and Rieck florist shop.

Minutes later, he came out with a 12-inch wide and 3-inch deep bow.

"That's not what I was thinking was big," he said. "I like to take stuff to the extreme."

And he did.

"We wanted to really make a big statement out of it (bow)," Kelly said. "My brother was thrilled and the troops found it (the bow) really amusing."

He said neighbors are enjoying the patriotic symbol and drivers are even slowing down to check it out. It will not be taken down until the war ends and troops safely return home.

Pearl said she is proud of her son and fully supports his decision to fight.

"I just feel like we should give those boys credit for being over there," she said.

There are so many people against this war and slamming the decision to enter Iraq, Pearl said. But her son looks at it like this is his job, she said.

Pearl and Kelly constantly keep in touch with Richard through e-mail and instant messaging, awaiting his arrival home. Richard was told he'd be overseas for a year.

After he retires from the military in a couple of years, Kelly said his brother would like to move back to Illinois, closer to his family.