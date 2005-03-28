5 vie for 3 seats in I-West school race Plenty of issues raised as 2 incumbents--and 3 newcomers campaign for office

By Renee Sier

Journal correspondent

Two incumbents and three challengers are all seeking to fill three open seats on the Iroquois West School Board in April.

Each takes a personal approach to what they may offer as a school board member.

Incumbent Jon Goldenstein said he's running "to continue being a part of the process which decides how our tax money is spent."

Goldenstein, 46, of rural Danforth, vows "to provide the best possible education for our students at the least cost."

He also hopes to find a solution to the Nexus privitization issue "which does not harm the Iroquois Special Education Coop and provides a better educational opportunities for Nexus students."

Gilman incumbent Gary Schmid says he will continue to emphasize "those things which make the school environment the safest and most conducive to student progress."

Schmid, 52, also promises to "continue working on issues related to Illinois school funding and the Onarga Academy privatization process."

Other issues for Schmid include school funding and the federal mandates of "No Child Left Behind."

He says the current school funding formula "is not ideal, but it is the system now in place." He shares the frustration of many educators with weaknesses found the "No Child" act and says "we all need to provide feedback as this 'system' is revised."

But the challengers have their own agendas.

Mark Olson, 41, of Gilman, is unhappy with "some recent board decisions" and "would like a voice on how our children are educated in a safe and secure environment."

He would like to see the school's gifted program reinstated and, as a board member, would like to "evaluate all the other programs to I-West to see where improvement is needed."

Chet Wade, another Gilman challenger, simply "would like to contribute to the community." He says he can "quickly understand current issues to aid in the decision-making process."

Wade, 36, feels the board has served the community well and kept the district stable "during these economically challenging times."

Brian DuFrain, 40, of Onarga, says he wants "to serve ... so each village, city, or town in the district is represented on the school board."

DuFrain describes himself as "a very strong believer in academics" but also knows the "positive effects that sports and after school activities" offer.