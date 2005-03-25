Methods make teacher special

Mark Fenske is the teacher who can turn around the unruliest kids.

To reinforce the "Fourth R," Fenske hands out responsibility points good for fishing trips after school. He led a fossil-hunting picnic and an evening nature hike.

On Saturdays, Fenske takes students and their parents to fix up homes for struggling families from the Christmas in April project. He calls it their "not so extreme home make-over" project.

Fenske, a fifth-grade teacher at Alan Shepard Intermediate School in Bourbonnais, has made the cut as one of seven finalists among 200 nominees for 2005 Illinois Teacher of the Year.

"He not only makes school fun for kids, but he has a unique way, especially with the most difficult students," said school principal Paul Snellenberger, who nominated Fenske for the award.

"It's not just the creative ways of teaching he uses when he's at school, but even when school is out he goes way beyond the call of duty," Snellenberger said.

Fenske, 32, originally from Waterford, Ill., has been teaching for 10 years, five of them at Shepard. Community and parental involvement are the keys to his teaching strategy, he said.

"It's a triangle connecting students, parents and community," Fenske said.

Students Danielle Callanan, 11, and Zac Shreffler, 10, both love math and Fenske's classroom incentives, like getting a soda for solving the math problem of the day. Both have turned out for Saturday and Sunday home improvement shifts.

"It's great because it gives us a chance to help people," Zac said.

Fenske, who is married with two children, is "overwhelmed" to find himself among the finalists. He doesn't see himself as anything special, he said.

"Almost every teacher in the district donates extra time and is totally involved in teaching," he said. "There are 40 other people in this building alone that could be in this position."

The Illinois Teacher of the Year will be the announced April 16. The winner will represents the state in competition for the National Teacher of the Year.