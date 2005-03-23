New sports, driver's ed fees OK'd

It's going to cost more to drive and less to play sports for students in Peotone next year.

On Monday, school board members approved raising the driver's education fee from $40 to $100 per student for the coming year.

Kevin Carey, the district's business manager, said the cost was still lower than the average fee of other schools in Will County which is about $150 per pupil. School board member Robert Rademacher added that raising the fee would help pay for the rising costs of fuel and insurance.

The board also cut the athletic fee from $60 to $20 per sport at the Connor Shaw Fifth Grade Center. Athletes throughout the district who participate in more than one sport will pay $90 per student.

Administrative salaries were also approved with an average increase of 4.82 percent for the 2005-06 school year.

A girls' soccer team may be added to the sports offerings.

Athletic Director Scott Maupin said the interest by female students to participate in the sport has risen.

Currently, there are 18 girls who are members of a co-operative soccer team at Beecher High School.

Board members will consider the proposal and costs to the district at next month's meeting.

Maupin said expenses would be approximately $9,000. He said the cost is higher for the first year because team uniforms would have to be purchased.

According to a school survey, there are not enough students interested in forming a cross country team. Maupin said that the school district would be "more than happy" to sponsor individuals in the state series competition.