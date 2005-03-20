Two years after start, war draws protesters

By Robyn Monaghan

Karen Knighten stopped off at the Kankakee Post Office Saturday to drop a couple of packages in the mail.

Until she got there, It hadn't occurred to this 32-year-old mother of two that it was the second anniversary of the Iraq War, which kicked off with "shock and awe" March 19 two years ago. But, instead of getting in her car and heading home when she stepped out onto Court Street, Knight took up a sign and joined a line of anti-war protesters taking their message to the street Saturday morning.

"Ryan Beaupre and I went to school together," Knighten said, remembering the St. Anne helicopter pilot who was one of the first to die in the war.

"I have two sons and I don't want them to end up the same way," she said, holding a placard that read "No Child Left Behind, Over a thousand kids lost a parent in Iraq."

What started as a movement of two or three wound up to be a demonstration of about a dozen shouting "Bush lied, kids died" and "No blood for oil" on the sidewalk across the street from the Kankakee County Courthouse Saturday morning. Roxy the little black protest dog wore a green banner reading "Make jobs, not war."

Luella Franklin, 21, chatted briefly with protesters on the sidewalk. Then she walked away. Fifteen minutes later, she came back with three of her friends and they all took up signs. Franklin was thinking about her brother-in-law, now serving in Iraq, she said.

"It's my first protest," she said. "I'm having a great time out here."

It was also the first protest for 62-year-old Jean Smiles, a grandma who works as a substance abuse counselor at Aunt Martha's Youth Services.

"I didn't protest in the '60s -- I was on that side of the cause, but I was too busy with other things," she said.

Many drivers honked car horns in support as they drove by. One African-American police officer turned a thumbs up out the window of his squad car. Other passers-by shook their heads in disgust and disagreement as they went in and out of the post office.

Scotty O'Connor, 36, a former navy officer and veteran of the first Gulf War, stopped in the parking lot to debate with the protesters.

"What good are we going to do by being appeasers?" he asked. "We're in the war for the right reason."