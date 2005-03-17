Cissna's ag teacher is tops in state again

By Robert Themer

CISSNA PARK -- "I'm one of these people when I get up in the morning I want to go to school," says Ron Lynch, veteran agriculture teacher at Cissna Park High School.

"I just don't see myself anywhere but in the classroom."

It's an attitude that might explain why Lynch has once again been declared the best high school vocational agriculture teacher in the State of Illinois.

And one that might explain his own confusion about how many times he has been named the state's top ag teacher.

"This is the third, I think," he said Wednesday. "The first one was for excellence in teaching sponsored by the state Department of Agriculture in 2003," he said.

"Last year I was National Agriculture Teachers Association's Teacher of the Year.

"This one (announced in late February) is from the Illinois Association of Career and Technical Educators -- ag teacher of the year."

Actually, he seems to have missed one, by our records. Last year, under a headline "Lynch '3-peats' as top ag teacher," we credited him with starting his top teacher run in 2002 with an award from the Illinois Association of Vocational Agriculture Teachers and noted that he had been a runner-up twice in the late 1990s.

"I'm just lucky these kids make me look awfully good," he said Wednesday.,

Lynch came to Cissna Park in nearly 23 years ago with five years' experience at a similarly small school at Waterman, near DeKalb.

He would advise any new ag teacher to start as he did, immersing himself into the community.

"Establish that relationship with the community as soon as possible, whether it is through the churches or community organizations or whatever....

"When I moved here in '82, the next year was the centennial. I had a great group of seniors, but I was their fifth ag teacher in four years -- one stayed only one semester . The community wanted what it had in the past, with great ag teachers.

" I had five years' experience so I knew what I wanted to do. That group of seniors and I started running and when the centennial hit we were in the middle of it.... We started working with the Legion at the food stand, in the park and with the city in traffic control.

"All that week of the centennial the FFA was involved. The community saw it and knew they could come to us for help.

"These kids want to do what they can to make their community stronger. I don't think there's a group in Cissna that we haven't worked with and many of them now on an annual basis.

"The kids are proud, the community is proud of them and that makes my job easier because I can just say I need you guys to go do this... and I can watch them make it work."

As a result, the Cissna FFA has been judged one of the top chapters in the state nearly every year -- or the top chapter -- for most of his career here.

And that's the result of countless hours of work by the kids and their mentor, who like most vo-ag teachers works an 11-month year, not the standard 9 for other teachers.

How many hours? The question stimulates a long laugh by Lynch and the comment: "That's a question you're not allowed to ask my wife either...

"You're paid a salary to do what you have to do," he said. "If you're successful in business, you are not in the office just eight hours a day, and that's the way I approach my job."

He lives it.

He makes time for his family, in part, by taking them along.

"My wife (Jalyn) travels with us. She goes to Joliet (Junior College) when we have record book judging. She's an active part of the program. She's may not be in the classroom, but she makes sure my shirts are clean." (She also works full-time at Dralle Chevrolet in Watseka.)

Son Thomas is a senior and is president of the FFA, so where dad is, he usually is too -- at home, at school, at contests and fairs and livestock shows, in community volunteer work or on the road. On Tuesday, they went to Springfield for ag day at the legislature. "It is important for these kids to learn early that what legislators do is important to them," Lynch said.

Teaching your own kid is "different," Lynch says. "You try to push him like you do the other ones and yet you have to go home at night... We have a great relationship though."

Thomas plans to go into JJC's ag program this year. Guess what his first choice of major is? Agriculture education; then ag business.

Son Calvin is in seventh grade, so Lynch says: "I'll have one year of freedom without a son in class."

They may leave the school at the same time, said Lynch, who is 50. "If they leave the teacher retirement program alone, Calvin and I will be walking out of the gym together when he graduates."

That will be a watershed day for Cissna Park, but not likely one when they'll see the last of Ron Lynch and family.