Cattleman scales down to showman

Larry Lorenz of Grant Park raised cattle for 40 years, but now is only involved in show cattle, Shorthorns.

The cow/calf market is strong, he said, "but most of the cattle are fed by the slaughterhouses themselves, like Tyson.

"Pre-packaged meet has been a big boom -- ready to serve --all that really helped the market a great deal."

Lorenz says he shows cattle as a hobby, and his daughter, Amy, showed cattle to pay for college.

He serves as a cattle judge at lot of fairs and promotes beef in the shows. He likes the circuit of county fairs because he likes "the people you meet and watching the little ones show."

Lorenz has been a volunteer auctioneer at the Will County 4-H Livestock Sale since it started, and has been a longtime auctioneer at many other counties.

"It encourages the young people to keep going. The kids learn to care for something that's alive and grows."

The project also teachers the young 4-H members how to work. "They understand what it is like to have a job and work... They're highly sought after (by employers.)"

The show ring also teaches the importance of presenting themselves, he said. Just like they wash, brush and clean the calf for showing, "When they apply for the job, they have a haircut, bath and no drugs."

He names farm families where the kids are learning from their fathers and spending time together as a family in the cattle barn: "That is the nice part of it. It bonds parents with children."

Lorenz likes traveling to big, national shows, and has shown at the North American Livestock Exposition at Louisville, Ky., in Toronto and at the amphitheater beside old Chicago Stockyards.

The trend rend towards "bigger and bigger" feedlots makes for a harder time for the small producer, he said.

But, small producers are gaining with organic meats and selling direct to customers using local locker plants, he said.

"People in this country are pretty well fed," he added. "As long as it's good, they'll pay more. It's very important for them to have quality."