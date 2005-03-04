Police Blotter

Masked gunman robs station

A masked gunman robbed a Kankakee gas station early today before fleeing in a clerk's new pick-up truck.

Police found the 2004 Chevrolet Colorado abandoned not far from the business.

The robber entered the gas station in the 600 block of West Brookmont Boulevard shortly after 5 a.m.

The offender, wearing a mask and hood, showed a handgun and demanded money, police said. A 41-year-old clerk opened the two cash registers and the robber grabbed both money drawers. Approximately $200 was stolen, according to police.

The offender also took the clerk's keys and entered her vehicle, which was parked in the lot.

Police are searching for the gunman. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kankakee Police Department's detective bureau at 933-0426. Or tipsters can call Crime Stoppers 93-CRIME. Informants can remain anonymous and still collect a reward up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

Man nabbed for sex abuse

A Sun River Terrace man was arrested for committing acts of "sexual conduct" with a young relative, Kankakee County Sheriff's Police said.

Police arrested 52-year-old Wendall R. Perkins Thursday night for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Perkins kissed and fondled the 12-year-old girl, according to Detective Mary Mazzuchi. The alleged abuse occurred on two occasions at Perkins' home.

Sheriff's police have been investigating the allegations since last month.

Perkins remained jailed this morning at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.

Irate man damages tavern

An intoxicated man shattered a window with his hand after he was denied entry to a Bourbonnais Township bar in the 1800 block of Armour Road early today.

Sherman Collins Jr., 23, of Kankakee, was arrested for criminal damage to property. He was taken to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee for treatment of hand injuries.

Collins admitted breaking the window, Kankakee County Sheriff's Police reported. He said he wanted to get inside the tavern to be with his girlfriend.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. A bouncer told police he denied entry to Collins because he did not have an ID to prove he was of legal drinking age.

Collins tried to get into the bar anyway, according to the bouncer. The bouncer tried to escort Collins away, but he reportedly got angry and shattered the window with his fist.

Police described Collins as "highly intoxicated."

Thief ransacks Kankakee home

A burglar ransacked a Kankakee apartment in the 700 block of North Indiana Avenue on Thursday.

The thief stole a handgun, a television, videogame equipment, plus numerous games and CDs. The break-in occurred between approximately 1:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

2 cited for DUI

Reddick resident Michael Sullivan, 27, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in connection with a Sunday traffic stop, according to Will County Sheriff's Police.

A deputy operating radar reportedly clocked Sullivan's 1988 Oldsmobile Cutlass at 26 mph over the speed limit on Interstate 55. Sullivan allegedly was traveling at 91 mph in a 65-mph zone near River Road around 3:30 p.m.

Wilmington resident Donald G. Tucker, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Feb. 24 near Strip Mine Road and Illinois Route 129.

Will County Sheriff's Police reportedly spotted Tucker driving erratically around 1:10 a.m. Tucker allegedly told the arresting deputy he had left a bar and was heading to another when he was stopped. Tucker also was ticketed for improper lane use.