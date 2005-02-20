Reporting Watseka's budgeting from the dark

WATSEKA -- The Watseka City Council is currently hammering out a budget to adopt in time for the fiscal year that begins May 1.

As your reporter I would like to be able to tell you what preliminary figures the council considering. But I'm not allowed to see them.

On Thursday I filed a Freedom of Information Act request for a copy of the 67-page "budget worksheet." However, Clerk Diane Tegtmeyer says she won't be providing it.

Last year I filed a Freedom of Information Act request and City Attorney Michael Dietchweiler let me have a copy "as a courtesy." At that time he said the city is not legally required to provide the worksheet.

The copy I got last year was stamped "draft -- preliminary, For Discussion Purposes Only, Subject to Change, Not for Release to Third Parties."

This year, Ms. Tegtmeyer says Dietchweiler has told her not to give me a copy. I called him about it Friday but he was in court.

If I don't get a copy of the worksheet, the only information about the budget I can offer to my readers is what I can glean by looking over the shoulders of aldermen who allow it or trying to surmise facts from their conversation, as I did Wednesday night.

The only hint I could get about the proposed total expenditures and receipts came from the tight-lipped Finance Chairman Silas Light: "We'll have a slight surplus if we can live with this budget."

Alderman Marvin DeLahr's references Wednesday night always included the amount of the current line item and the proposed amount for the new budget.

Because of him, we know the auxiliary police salaries were at $15,000 last year and the proposal is to reduce that to $8,000 in the coming year. Also the contribution to the police retirement fund is proposed to increase $16,000 to a total of $100,000 for the new fiscal year.

Anything else I can find out comes from catching a willing alderman with a page I can look at. For instance, Alderman Pearl Hamilton said: "We're seeing a slight increase in sixty thirty-six." I assume that's a line item. I hear no numbers or information about what sixty thirty-six refers to. I get up and go to her desk. She allows me to look over her shoulder.

It looks like 6036 is for police clerk salaries and is proposed to be $29,570, up from $28,000.

In answer to Mrs. Hamilton's questions, Ms. Tegtmeyer says the amount is in concordance with the 50 cent per hour raise proposed for all city employees.

Back in the glorious late 1990s, when former Alderman Bob Holt was finance chairman, he provided the press and public with the worksheets every year.

I contacted him about it Friday and he told me adamantly that I and any other member of the public have a right to see the figures as they are being discussed.

When he was chairman, we would sit in Council Chambers, each with the thick sheaf of papers. On them was listed each line item for the current year and what Holt was suggesting for each line item in the coming year.

That way we all would know what line item was being discussed, what figure was in the line item last year and what figure is recommended for the new year.

On Wednesday night, Light led the aldermen through the budget, page-by-page, asking if anyone had questions or suggestions about the proposed line items while I tried to get the numbers straight through discussion or by looking over Mrs. Hamilton's shoulder.

Those are not very exact ways of getting the figures and there's plenty of room for error.

After all 67 pages had been gone through, Light formed the stack of sheets into a tight pile -- as I looked on hungrily -- and Mayor Ted Martin moved to go into closed session. That's a signal for visitors to clear out of council chambers.

I asked Light if I could call him the next morning and get bottom line on the budget proposals and he said he wouldn't be able to release them until they were final. However, Mayor Martin said I was entitled to the numbers. So I arranged to call Light.

However, repeated calls Thursday and Friday were not answered.