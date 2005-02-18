Hospital costs keep on rising: State exec

MATTESON -- The rising cost of health care is a three-prong plug, with prescriptions, liability insurance, and care of the uninsured all contributing.

"And, there's nothing on the horizon that should give anyone comfort," Kenneth C. Robbins, president of the Illinois Hospital Association, told the Chicago Southland Chamber of Commerce this week.

Illinois is in crisis, he said. Obstetricians faced a 57 percent increase in liability insurance, with many paying $230,000 a year -- "It is not sustainable."

Rush Hospital's cost of insurance is typical, he said. With each $11,000 patient bill, about $1,500 is for the hospital's self-insurance. "It's a pretty healthy bite."

In Southern Illinois, the cost is measured differently. The area has no neurosurgeons -- something parents should think about if they are sending their youngsters to college there, he said.

Prescription drugs are a driving hospital costs higher, he said, and hospitals "purchase by the ton."

Another cost is care of the uninsured. "It's free to the recipient, but is not free," he said. "Every single penny is passed on. It's a huge driver of costs."

Services like 24-hour emergency operation, home health care and educational programs add to costs, he said.

Upcoming challenges include the aging of nursing staffs. A decade ago, the average age of a nurse was 40 years; today it's 46.

Future projections predict 21,000 fewer nurses than needed. "We will need more caregivers."

Wages have risen the most costs, he said. Labor costs are up 50 percent.

Thirty-five percent of the hospitals in the state do not break even; they need fund raising to balance the books, he said.

"Sixty-nine percent lose money on the patient," he said.

"The regulatory burden of operating a hospital is extremely acute."

Robbins said hospitals across the state are concerned about the impact of Gov. Rod Blagojevich's budget proposals on the health care system.

Hospitals would face financial hardships in two areas -- Medicaid and treatment of state employees and retirees.

A freeze on Medicaid payments for extraordinary health care services for the sickest and most vulnerable patients such a neonatal intensive care for high-risk newborns creates a hardship. That could cost hospitals $40 million in the fiscal year 2006, which begins July 1.

A second hardship would be reduced payments to health care providers, primary hospitals, for treating state employees and state retirees.

"With hospitals being squeezed between soaring costs, including skyrocketing medical liability costs, and declining revenues, their ability to continue to perform the vital role of serving their patients and their communities would be seriously jeopardized by new freezes and reductions in payments," he said.

"Over the past several years, hospitals have partnered with the state on efforts to fairly fund the health care system. We hope to continue that partnership, as well as work with the state to solve the medical liability crisis."