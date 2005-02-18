Appellate Court to hear Tuscan Hills case

GREEN GARDEN -- The Third District Illinois Appellate Court in Ottawa will hear oral arguments at 9 a.m. March 3 in the case of Janet Campbell, a Green Garden woman who filed a lawsuit against Will County and ALPS Development of Monee.

The hearing will decide if the case should be returned to the Circuit Court to be heard on its merits. In April of 2004, Will County Judge Herman Haase dismissed the case, ruling that it was filed too late. The judge did not rule on the merits of the case.

Steve Becker, attorney, and son of Janet Campbell, said Thursday that his argument will be that the suit was filed in time.

The suit was filed over county approval of the ALPS Development subdivision, Tuscan Hills, which is adjacent to Campbell's land in Green Garden Township.

She contends the county failed to hear full public testimony on the proposal to build Tuscan Hills, a 68-lot subdivision on a 95-acre site at the northeast corner of the Manhattan-Monee Road and 80th Avenue in Green Garden Township. Tuscan Hills is now under construction.

Tuscan Hills' design was first rejected by the county's Planning and Zoning Commission. However, the Land Use Committee of the County Board recommended the project for approval, without addressing critical concerns, Campbell contends.

The original suit named both the county board and developer Jim Paul and ALPS Development of Monee.

The lawsuit alleged that Campbell's due process rights were violated by both the committee and the full board when, among other actions, they imposed a two-minute time limit for objections.

Campbell contends both bodies failed to issue independent findings of fact when they reversed the Planning & Zoning Commission's rejection of the proposed subdivision.

The complaint alleges that the county also "erred in granting approval of the requested special use permit for a planned unit development because of evidence of substantial flooding caused to the plaintiff's property."