Watseka works out school TIF payments

WATSEKA -- Watseka's Finance Committee recommends aldermen repeal an ordinance to provide TIF funds to Watseka schools-- but don't gasp -- they also are calling for a payment of $84,000 to the district.

The council, after long discussion Tuesday, agreed with Finance Chairman Silas Light, TIF Adviser Bob Vancil and City Attorney Michael Dietchweiler that the old ordinance should be repealed.

In lieu of the old ordinance, new ordinances will be drawn up each time the school district submits bills approved as cost-eligible for flow back.

As Mayor Ted Martin said: "We need two ordinances: one to rescind the former ordinance and one to pay cost eligible expenses they've submitted."

He said he had the receipts for the completed work on his desk. It involves normal maintenance jobs at the high school over the past three years or so, Light said.

He said the old ordinance allowing $470,000 of TIF funds to be pooled and drawn upon "was questionable legally."

"Rather than take a chance they restudied the issue and provided for repairs and upkeep that have just been done," Light said.

He also said the $470,000 is still an amount that can be flowed back.

"I would assume we can work up to that amount. I also hope to work together on an intergovernmental agreement," he said.

Dietchweiler said the district wants to use the current flow back agreement for a wider range of expenses than the state TIF laws allow. Cost-eligible expenses are carefully dictated by the state. They must pertain to reconstruction, rehabilitation, remodeling and renovation in the TIF III area which would be the Watseka High School.