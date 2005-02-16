Legislature to discuss medical cannabis bill

By Stephanie Sievers

Journal Springfield Bureau Sng2@springnet1.com

SPRINGFIELD -- Irvin Rosenfeld credits the 10 to 12 joints he smokes each day with keeping him alive.

The Florida man suffers from a disease that causes bone tumors to develop throughout his body. The disease causes joint inflammation, muscle tears, severe muscle spasms and hemorrhaging.

Rosenfeld tried mainstream drugs like morphine, but the only thing that has given him real relief for all his symptoms, he says, has been marijuana.

Now 52 and a stockbroker in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., he has been legally smoking for 22 years as one of a small group of patients who receive marijuana from the federal government as part of a medical cannabis project.

Rosenfeld plans to come to Springfield this week to testify in favor of legislation that would allow seriously ill people in Illinois to legally use marijuana under the recommendation of their doctors.

"This medicine should be in the hands of physicians not politicians or the police," he said.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Larry McKeon, D-Chicago, would allow people with debilitating diseases such as cancer, AIDS, multiple sclerosis and chronic pain to legally possess two and half ounces of usable marijuana -- about a month's supply -- and up to 12 cannabis plants.

They would confidentially register with the Illinois Department of Human Services for an identification card that would exempt them from potential arrest and prosecution. Ten other states already allow marijuana for medicinal use.

McKeon said there are seriously ill people who believe that marijuana helps. For some, it helps control chronic pain. For others it stimulates their appetite so they can eat or helps them control nausea so they keep other medicines down.

McKeon, who himself is living with HIV, said patients don't want to break the law, but some are taking that risk for some relief.

"Through the grace of God and modern chemistry I'm doing fairly well. I don't know if my health was to progress to cancer or (something else) what I would do, but I'd like to have the opportunity without being criminalized in the process," said McKeon.

Similar legislation has stalled in the past, but co-sponsor Rep. John Fritchey, D-Chicago, said it's time for lawmakers to get beyond political posturing.

"This is a health care bill. It's not a law enforcement bill. It's not a drug bill," Fritchey said. "This is a bill that is about compassion and a recognition that traditional medicines don't always work in all circumstances."

A medical marijuana bill also has been introduced in Iowa this year. Jim Getman, of Davenport, is director of Iowa NORML, part of the national push to reform all marijuana laws. He said both the Illinois and Iowa bills are steps in the right direction.

But law enforcement groups like the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police oppose the bill, saying marijuana still is illegal in the eyes of the federal government and there are other legitimate and tested medications on the market.

Illinois already passed a law in 1978 allowing for medical marijuana research but it has never been used.

The latest legislation allows too much leeway for abuse and too little control over how the marijuana would be grown. Designated caregivers can be chosen to grow the marijuana if the patient doesn't want to, but potential criminals might be able to skirt the law under the guise of helping the sick.

On top of that, the legislation threatens suspension or termination of state or local police officers who work with federal law enforcement to arrest or prosecute someone who qualifies for the Illinois program.

The Illinois Nurses Association has come out in support of better access to marijuana for therapeutic uses. And approval among the general public seems to be growing, McKeon said.

Kankakee oncologist Dr. Mehmet Sipahi, medical director of the Rush-Riverside Cancer Institute, is opposed to the latest medical marijuana push because it subverts the traditional drug research process.

He said it would be hard to say no to a terminally-ill patient who is in a lot of pain, but he and many other doctors would be reluctant to recommend marijuana without more clinical evidence that it works.

"I personally would like to see real solid scientific research before I would be willing to use it," he said.