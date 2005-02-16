Ford board boosts early retirement leave benefit

By Dave Hinton

Journal correspondent

PAXTON -- In the future, Ford County employees will be able to retire about a year early is they can accumulate enough unused sick days.

The County Board on Monday approved a benefit for employees, allowing them to accumulate up to 240 unused sick days for retirement.

Previously, the board allowed 90 days.

The board froze the number of vacation days that can be accumulated at 20.

The board unanimously approved a new contract with sheriff's deputies, but details were not released because the union hasn't approved it yet. The board vote was 10-0, with Pat Haskins and Mike Rein absent.

Development

The board also agreed Monday to join the East-Central Illinois Economic Development District, which hopes to attract new business and industry to the region,

Already in the district are the counties of Iroquois, Champaign, Piatt and Douglas. Vermilion County has also been asked to join.

Ford County will pay $1,700 a year for membership.

Board member Randy Ferguson of Gibson City encouraged the board to join.

"I think this is something that will benefit us... because all of these counties are within driving distance," said Ferguson, the county's economic development representative.

The regional planning commission will serve as the conduit between the federal government and the local development district.

"This is all about federal funding," said Casey Rooney, economic development manager for the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission.

The development district will be able to apply for federal grant money for development of such projects as the Gilman industrial park in Iroquois County. The district secured a $1.5 million federal grant for the park, half of the total cost.

Ford County might receive federal Economic Development Administration funding because the county has lost population over the past couple of decades, Rooney said.

In addition to the Gilman industrial park, the development district is funding the Rural Manufacturing Retention Technical Assistance Program that supports Iroquois and Vermilion counties.

The board repainted five members to the sheriff's merit commission with terms to be staggered -- Evan Leonard through 2006, Todd Minuet 2007, Eric Rosenbaum 2008, David Gibb 2009 and Ernie Pearson 2010.

John Carson of Perdueville was reappointed to the county zoning board of appeals.