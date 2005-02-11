Driver of pickup dies in accident

A pickup truck driver died early today near Beecher when his vehicle struck the rear axle of a semi-trailer truck. The pickup was then struck by a second semi.

State Police at Joliet said the name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of kin.

Police said the pickup was southbound when it veered into the northbound lane and crashed into the rear axle of the semi's trailer.

Police said alcohol was believed to have been a factor in the 3:30 a.m. mishap on Illinois Route 1 just north of Eagle Lake Road.

Will County Coroner's personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene. No additional information was available at press time today.