On the Edge

Body identified

A 47-year-old woman found dead Tuesday at the I-55 rest area south of Pontiac has been identified as Peggy L. Hash, of El Paso.

Livingston County Coroner Michael Burke said no foul play is suspected. An autopsy will be conducted today to determine cause of death.

State police at Pontiac continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body.

Burke noted that no additional information will be released until an inquest is held.

Sen. Dahl toll free

New Illinois Sen. Gary Dahl, R-Granville, has a toll free telephone line for use by constituents of the sprawling 38th Senate District, which stretches from Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties west to Bureau County.

It is (866) 395-8720. The regular line is 220-8720 fax 220-8721; e-mail senatordahl38@yahoo.com; address 103 5th St., Peru, Ill., 61354.

Dahl's Springfield address is 105 -F Capitol Building, Springfield, 62706;

Phone 217 (782-3840; fax (217) 782-4079