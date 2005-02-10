Focus meeting set for Peotone airport

PEOTONE -- Details of the state's plan to build an airport at Peotone will be on the table Monday in Chicago as Secretary of Transportation Tim Martin meets with Will County officials and representatives of the Abraham Lincoln National Airport Commission, spearheaded by Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr.

Governance of the airport and the naming of a sponsor are among the agenda topics, Illinois Department of Transportation spokesman Matt Van Over said this morning.

The governor directed the secretary to "facilitate discussions... to build the airport and develop an authority structure," he said.

Expected to attend the meeting Monday are State Sen. Debbie Halvorson of Crete, Will County Executive Larry Walsh and Rick Bryant, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln National Airport Commission, and spokesman for Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr.

The purpose of the meeting is for "Secretary Martin to give all of the parties direction in terms of where we can compromise... And work out some of the differences," said Matt Ryan, chief-of-staff for Will County Executive Larry Walsh.

While there may be less differences on the technical aspects of the plans -- layout of the runway and terminal design -- governance and financing of the airport and infrastructure are also under debate, he said.

The state expects to submit the airport layout plan to the Federal Aviation Administration in the next few weeks.

A plan for governing the airport is not submitted at the same time, Van Over said.

The state's goal is to create "a mutually agreeable plan and develop a mutually agreeable authority structure," he said.

The Abraham Lincoln National Airport Commission's two firms, SNC-Lavalin and LCOR viewed the state's selection of their plan for facilities as encouraging, Bryant said. The company has renewed their commitment "for at least six more months," he said.

The contract with the private developers has always been contingent on getting the land for the airport, Bryant said.

In November, the Illinois Department of Transportation sent letters to 84 owners of 57 parcels totaling 2,388 acres, saying that the state wants their land for the airport, and eminent domain proceedings could be initiated.

Initial airport plans call for development on 4, 100 acres, ultimately growing to the larger site, of nearly 24,000 acres stretching across Will, Washington, Monee, and Crete Townships.

Total inaugural parcels acquired to date total 1,715 acres at a cost of $19.69 million.