Around the Region

Ashkum forgery arrest

ASHKUM -- Laef A. Wade, 43, of rural Ashkum, was arrested by Iroquois County sheriff's police late Wednesday on an Iroquois County warrant alleging forgery.

Police said Wade was also charged with failing to have a valid firearm owners identification card and with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed at Watseka in lieu of bond.

Iroquois OKs road projects

WATSEKA -- The Iroquois County Board Tuesday accepted bids totaling $2,240,223 for 73 maintenance projects on 310 miles of road financed by township motor fuel taxes.

Highway Superintendent John Devine says the amount is usual for annual maintenance in the county, the third largest in the state.

The bids came in $41,174 under estimates, which is also pretty normal, considering we have so many competitive bidders, Devine said.

"It's fortunate that we have a lot of competition among contractors," he said.

And the bidders are from a wide area.

Winners were Gray's Material Service, Gilman; Weber Trucking Inc., Loda; General Materials Corp., Gilman; Morrison & Benoit Construction Co., Crescent City; Sicalco LTD, Chicago; Wilking Trucking, Chebanse; Iroquois Trucking, Herscher; Boss Trucking of Watseka Inc.; Contech Construction Products Inc., Metamora; D.L. Ribbe Trucking Inc., Danville; Steffen 3-D Construction Inc., El Paso; and Metal Culverts Inc., Jefferson City, Mo.

L'Erable bridge beyond repair

WATSEKA -- Iroquois County Highway Superintendent John Devine reported Tuesday that he has referred the historic L'Erable Bridge, probably 110 years old, to the Illinois Department of Transportation Bridge office for their assessment because of serious structural problems. The bridge has become a hazard, he said.

The Illinois Registry of Historic Places notified him today the bridge is beyond repair and the county needs to remove it. Personnel from the agency took pictures Wednesday for their historic archives, he said.

Veterans breakfast Sunday

MONEE -- Anyone bringing an item for a veteran will get a free breakfast from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday at Matteson American Legion at 3539 W. 214th St. Donated items will be distributed, with many slated for the Manteno Veteran's Home.

Items needed include toiletries, socks, sugar-free cookies and gum. New greeting cards, writing tablets, soft hairbrushes, bird seed, wheelchair cup holders, white envelopes, combs, and jewelry are also needed.

All personal care items need to be new.

Paxton farm toy show

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda FFA is hosting its 17th annual farm toy show, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the high school. The show includes a silent auction, pedal tractor pull, parts dealer displays and over 40 vendors from across the Midwest.

For information contact Jessie: section_17_reporter@yahoo.com

Onarga gardening workshop set

ONARGA -- Ford-Iroquois Extension's master gardeners will host a gardening workshop 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at Extension offices in Onarga.

Extension educator David Robson will discuss flowering trees and shrubs for the home landscape. The workshop is free of charge and open to anyone interested in learning more about gardening.

Preregistration is requested and may be accomplished by calling Extension at 268-4041.

Soybeans, grains increase

CHICAGO (AP) -- Soybean and grain futures advanced in early activity Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery rose 1 cent to $2.91 a bushel; March corn rose 2 cents to $1.97; March oats rose 1 1/2 cent to $1.63; March soybeans rose 5 1/4 cents to $5.16.

Closing prices at local elevators Wednesday: Prairie Creek LLC, Elwood -- corn $1.92; soybeans $5.33 3/4; Alliance Grain, Campus, (river price) -- corn $1.88, soybeans $5.32; J.R. Short Milling in Kankakee -- corn $1.86; A-Way Inc., Crescent City -- corn $1.80, soybeans $5.05.