YMCA plans pair of activities

The Kankakee Area YMCA has planned a couple of activities in the near future. For more information about these events or other YMCA offerings, call 933--1741.

A five-on-five adult basketball league will begin Feb. 20. The Registration deadline is Friday and an organizational meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday at the YMCA.

A senior trip to Drury Lane in Oak Brook will take place on Feb. 17 to see a non-musical play that pokes fun at the more ridiculous aspect of show business. The cost includes bus, show tickets and meal. The bus leaves at 9:30 a.m.