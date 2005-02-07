Survivor lives to tell tale Holocaust witness set for area tour

"The Fuhrer's coming! You'd better get out, you little Schwein (pig)!"

At an age when the largest worries for most 13-year-old boys is girls, grades and athletics, David Faber wondered if he would live to see another day.

It was 1939 and Nazi troops were storming the countryside. David, his parents, and five sisters were in troops' path in neighboring Poland.

It was a neighboring German boy who uttered "The Fuhrer's coming'' quote as the Faber family quickly packed up some belonging to flee approaching troops.

They fled, but their maneuver delayed the inevitable capture by only one day.

Faber, a survivor of some six years in Nazi concentration camps, will spend much of this week in and around Kankakee County schools talking about his teenage years as a prisoner.

The story Faber will tell promises to be sobering. The discussion will focus on death, survival, struggle and hope.

"I made a promise to my mother and my brother that I would survive and I wouldn't let others forget them,'' the author said in a telephone interview.

That's exactly what he's doing. For the past 27 years, the 77-year-old Faber has criss-crossed the world talking about his experience.

Faber's talks warn of the dangers of hatred and importance of respecting others.

Bourbonnais Elementary Superintendent Jim DeZwaan contacted the author about a year ago to see if he could bring him here to discuss his experience with the district's sixth through eighth graders.

Faber agreed and asked only that his travel and food expenses be paid.

The author said he doesn't adjust his presentation based on the audience.

"Middle school children are mature enough to handle it,'' he said.

Illinois school code requires that curriculums study the events of the Nazis atrocities of 1933-45.

"I hope the kids will be able to process that he was their age at the time when he was taken from his home,'' said DeZwaan. "I hope the kids are able to understand that this man lost six years of his life.''

Six years, two parents, a brother and five sisters were lost at the hands of the Nazis.

Faber himself escaped three separate trips to the gas chamber. Each time he progressed to the doorway or was very close to the entrance before being turned back because the chamber was filled.

"I could have written 100 books about the things I witnessed and the experiences I've had,'' he said.

By the time Faber was liberated from the Bergen-Belsen camp in April 1945 by the British, the 18-year-old weighed only 72 pounds.

In 1961, Faber was a key witness at the war crimes trial of Adolf Eichmann. Eichmann was known as the "collector of Jews for death.''

Following through on his promise to his family that their story would be told, he wrote the book, "Because of Romek: A Holocaust Survivor's Memoir.''

The book is now required reading in schools and universities around the world.