Small high schools need help: School chief

By John O'Connor

Associated Press Writer

SPRINGFIELD -- Small high schools in Illinois will have increasing difficulty keeping up with academic demands in preparing students for college and the workplace and meeting stringent government guidelines, the state schools chief said.

Interim state schools Superintendent Randy Dunn said he suggested high school reform as one area a largely new State Board of Education tackle as it develops school-improvement ideas for Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

"There's a difficulty in providing a comprehensive program in such high schools," Dunn told reporters at an education reporting seminar sponsored by The Illinois Associated Press Editors Association and the AP.

"That's not to say that there's not a benefit that comes from that in terms of a climate and sense of community," Dunn said. "But having that full complement of courses, it's hard for a high school of 100 or 200 kids to be able to offer that standing alone." The board has yet to decide what initiatives to pursue. A new state law gave Blagojevich more direct authority over the state board last summer and he responded by naming seven of nine members, who hired Dunn, an administrator at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.

Not only have high schools been under pressure to prepare pupils for college and for more challenging technical careers, but federal accountability demands are turning toward secondary schools, Dunn said. The thrust of the Bush administration's "No Child Left Behind" law is expanding beyond its elementary-school focus, he said.

Dunn hinted that high school reform would include reviewing requirements for graduation and beefing up cooperative programs between schools.

He also did not rule out reviewing incentives for consolidating schools, but said the current package -- additional state payments for several years after a merger -- is strong.

"It does have to be a local determination that this is something that will be helpful, that there's sufficient community support for," Dunn said. "You cannot ram this type of thing down people's throats; it never works."

In Illinois, where the one-room schoolhouse once ruled and there were 12,000 school districts in 1940, consolidation has long been a torturous concept for small communities who rally around the local school. State law first offered financial merger incentives in 1983, when there were 1,008 school districts, and this year there are 882.