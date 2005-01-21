O'Reilly won't seek re-election

After 12 years on and off as a Manteno village trustee, Irish O'Reilly has announced he will not seek re-election in April.

O'Reilly announced his decision Wednesday.

"I'm not seeing things the same way as some others are and I don't want to be an obstructionist," O'Reilly said. "My goal has always been to represent the people and I don't know if I'm doing that right now."

In all, O'Reilly, 60, has served three terms as a Manteno village trustee. His first stint ran from 1985 to 1993, and he was elected again in 2001. He also made an unsuccessful bid for mayor in 1993.

"I would just like to the see the board cooperate and operate in a much better fashion for the good of the people," O'Reilly said. "In my first eight years as a trustee it was a much different atmosphere than what we have now."

O'Reilly serves as the board liaison to the parks and recreation commission and golf commission. The golf course has been a source of some controversy because of concerns about its financial condition.

O'Reilly said he did not want to make any comments about the golf course, other than to say he still feels it is in the best interest of the people of Manteno to keep it as an asset. The village has begun to develop a good park system, but he said he would like more recreational activities to be provided.

While O'Reilly is stepping down from the village board, he said he will continue doing whatever he can to help the village.

"I'll continue to support the village in any way I can," O'Reilly said. "I'm pleased to call it my home and I think it's the best place to live in Kankakee County."

The veteran trustee also thanked the people who elected him and allowed him to serve as a trustee for 12 years.

O'Reilly is the head coach of the Lewis University baseball team and also serves as the university's associate director of development for athletics.

In addition, on Jan. 8, O'Reilly became president of the American Baseball Coaches Association. The association is the largest organization of baseball coaches in the world with 5,800 members and has a rotating one-year presidency.

A native of Kankakee, O'Reilly also coached at Bishop McNamara High School and Kankakee Community College.

With O'Reilly's departure, at least two new trustees will be elected to the Manteno Village Board in the spring. Trustee John Nelson has also announced he will not seek re-election. As of this morning, trustee Gordon St. John has not filed to run, although candidates have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file.