Front-row seat to the inauguration

By Roy Bernard

Children in Cheryl Smith's first-grade class at Shabbona School in Bourbonnais were able to hear history being made during President George W. Bush's inauguration on Thursday.

Donna Reedy of Bourbonnais, grandmother of first-grader Austin Straw, was attending the inauguration festivities in Washington. She had set up a plan to use her cell phone as an instructional tool. For the special event, Austin was given permission to bring a cell phone to class.

Throughout the day, Reedy called Austin's class to give updates on what was going on. She made about six calls, culminating with her report of the presidential motorcade passing by while she stood at the corner of 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Smith recalled that as the motorcade passed, Reedy said, "He's coming." The children began waving and all of them yelled out, "Hi!"

Reedy then mentioned that the president was waving, and the children naturally thought that Bush was waving at them, Smith said.

While Reedy was giving her account to the children, a reporter from The Washington Post heard her and interviewed her. That audio interview is accessible on the Internet at www.washingtonpost.com.

Reedy explained to the reporter that her call to the students was on a speaker phone, so all of the children could listen to what was going on.

Smith said the children watched the inauguration activities on a TV in the classroom. The students also used the computer to receive updates on the festivities.

"There was a feeling of excitement," Smith said. "The children have been learning about the inauguration including the oath of office, and that came to life when the president said it. After a while, the children felt that they were part of something special."

Smith said the children had voted for president, and the inauguration made everything come together in their minds.

"This wasn't so abstract. This was reality for them," she added.

Reedy first called the children at 8:30 a.m. and reported from her son's home. Then, her second call came as she waited to get on the Metro subway train to Washington. She also later told about all of the security on the parade route and noted that she saw police officers from Chicago.

"Donna Reedy made this happen," Smith said. "She was very faithful to call us. It was nice for technology to bring us this."

Smith hopes the children will never forget the experience. She said she'll always remember the day. "It certainly was meaningful for me," Smith added.

In the Washington Post interview, Reedy said that for the children, "I'm giving them a story by my eyes and that they could hear in their ears, and they could envision it. It was great fun."

Reedy's interview can be found by clicking on "Complete Post Coverage" of the Inauguration 2005 link. From there, click on the "Inauguration Blog," then go to Page 5 on the Blog to 4:09 p.m. EST.