Most readers think U.S. doing enough for tsunami victims

The majority of respondents to last week's Daily Journal Internet poll said "yes" to the question "Is the U.S. doing enough to help tsunami victims?"

Of 137 responses, only seven (5 percent) voted "no," while the remaining 130 (95 percent) said the country is doing enough to help the victims of the tsuanmi.

Here are some of the comments:

-- U.S. is doing too much!

-- Seems like everyone is taking up donations for the victims, just like they did when we had 9/11. Do these people carry insurance? I'm sure that the families of 9/11 had insurance, filed lawsuits and got money, and donations were overdone. Now the same goes for the tsunami victims.

Did anyone ever think about helping out our people in our own country that need help or does someone have to have an unfortunate accident for people to help? It is a shame that the only ones who get help are the ones that have a disaster. There are plenty of Americans who need help, it may not seem like a disaster to the world, but it is for the unfortunate family who is having a hard time struggling.

I can tell you in my own case that I take care of a family member with Alzheimer's Disease and I don't have the funds (nor does the victim) to have someone help me, nor the funds to put him in a nursing home, so I am left to be a caretaker 24/7. I have called for help everywhere I know in Kankakee County and there is none, unless you have a bundle of money or if he is actually dying. It is fine to help out the tsunami victims, but let's not go overboard.

-- While other countries are "pledging" money -- we are using our real-time military as transports and labor. Pledges are just promises. Promises are often broken. Check back in 2-3 years and see how many of the "pledged" dollars were actually collected. We've already lost one Seahawk helicopter and injured some crewmen doing tsunami rescue work. That "pledge" is real! Signed in blood!

-- I feel we need to do more, this could of happened here.

-- We are doing more than enough. We have many times more homeless and jobless people here in the USA that could use some aid.

-- We are doing far more than the rest of the world, as usual.

-- If we can afford $40 million for a Bush Lovefest, then we can afford to do more for the tsunami victims.

-- Yes, we provide security and assistance throughout the world.

-- I am glad we are able to offer more assistance. We need to show the world that we are not the "Great Satan" that Muslim nations portray us to be. In fact, some of the very nations we help are those who are critical of us on the world stage. Yet we should not be arrogant about how much we give, but be humble and know we are helping our fellow man. It is our duty.

-- We'll need to keep on giving for years. My favorite way of giving is through the United Methodist Committee on Relief. It's always in place and 100 per cent of my money goes to the people in need.

-- We need to help our country with its homeless and people who need medical care instead of sending billions to help tsunami victims.

-- We are doing more than the rest of the world. Why aren't the oil-rich, price-gouging Arab countries contributing?

-- I really feel sorry for the victims. I know it is a real disaster. But how many of these countries would help us in a time of disaster? How much foreign help did we get after 9/11?

-- As Condi Rice said, "The tsunami was a wonderful opportunity." "Wonderful" and "tsunami." Only a Republican could use those two words in the same sentence.

-- It's nice to help them, but I'm sick of liberals crying that the billions we have given and the people we have sent is not enough. For liberals, it's never enough. What a bunch of miserable whiners they are. I would hate to have their horrible disposition.

-- It is not our job to keep writing checks -- having our troops there and helping the people does more good.

-- The most generous nation in the world has again shown its great caring. The problem is, most of the countries we give to are not loyal to us in any way; they aren't even friendly. When we need help, where are these people?

-- We have to remember there are many people in the U.S. that need help, too.

-- We are doing a lot. A better question would be: Do you believe it is appreciated? I do not.

-- Have you ever wondered where the world would be without the United States?

-- Too many crooks handling the money

-- It is appalling that we just spent over $40 million on an inauguration during war time -- not to mention the billions of dollars on the war itself (for supposed weapons of mass destruction) and our government pledges a pittance to help out the tsunami victims. We look foolish in the world's eyes.

-- The U.S. always does more than their share and nobody over there ever appreciates it.