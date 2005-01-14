Removing the middle man: Seniors, kids share daycare

"We are young too short a time and old too long a time."

So said Joseph Imesch, Bishop of the Joliet Diocese, Friday as he helped dedicate a new facility to bring young and old together.

Imesch was speaking at the new Provena Intergenerational Center Friday. The new $2.1 million facility in Kankakee will provide daycare for 129 children AND 40 senior citizens. The children's program runs from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the senior daycare is from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Located at 1075 N. Washington in Kankakee on the Heritage Village campus, the one-story building contains 20,000 square feet.

The center replaces -- and combines -- two previous Provena facilities: The senior citizen daycare on Schuyler Avenue in Kankakee and the children's daycare at Fortin Villa on Kennedy Drive, a building that will now become part of the Olivet campus.

The new center will be staffed by 40 employees, an increase of six from the totals at the two institutions being replaced.

Merging the two is thought to be a plus for both generations.

Parents who don't want their children to mingle with the seniors will have that option.

Friday, though, speaker after speaker saw the positives of the two groups seeing, playing and working together.

There will be times when seniors rock babies, when children and adults work on Christmas crafts, and when young and old play bingo.

The seniors know regular bingo. Kids play "alphabet" bingo, finding different letters, all the letters, on a bingo card.

"Whoever thought of this place, it's a blessing," said the bishop.

Connie March, Provena Senior Services president, said it was a "dream come true."

"Older adults will get unconditional love," she said. "We will be enhancing the wellness of some of our most vulnerable citizens."

Elizabeth Britton, 86, one of the daycare clients, said she was looking forward to reading to the children and also to reading mystery novels alone. A retiree from the dietary department at Riverside Medical Center, she's also a big bingo fan.

The infant program, which caters to children as young as six weeks, already has a waiting list of 30.