Starvation Hill has plenty of feed now

By Robert Themer

WILMINGTON -- It's been labeled "Starvation Hill" for more than 60 years.

The former owner, the late John P. Butcher, said in 1984 that his father picked up the name when he bought the farm along Forked Creek in the 1940s. The "old Frenchman" who sold it to John Sr. told him: "A rabbit that went over that hill without a dinner pail would starve to death."

These days, not only would a rabbit find plenty to eat here, but so would horses, cattle, hogs, sheep, dogs and cats, turkeys, chickens, macaws, cockatoos, wild birds, game fish, deer and more.

"If it flies, crawls or walks, we can feed it here," said Dave Melhorn, who, with wife Kathy, has owned and operated Forked Creek Trading Co. on Illinois 102 for three years.

It started as a crafts and gift shop in the old Starvation Hill barn, which was rebuilt inside and out from the floor up. It's gorgeously lined with pine and retains the vertical board-and-batten appearance outside.

In November, the Melhorns bought a Purina feeds distributorship when TAC Feed and Tack Supply went out of business about five miles away.

"We've had tremendous growth. It's hard for us to believe," said Dave. "But there are so many people around with pets... It increases the craft business simply by bringing people in. And that's good; it was sloughing off. The economy, I think."

As he talks, a slight, gray-haired woman comes in, carrying a dog food bag nearly as large as she is. It's empty. She brought it as proof that the "holistic" Fido food she has been talking about does exist. "It's better," she says, than the substitute "natural food" she had purchased. Dave keeps the bag and promises to find a supplier.

"If we can get people like her what she wants, that makes us feel like we've done something good," he says.

Hey, he's got macaw food in 25 pound bags and three kinds of pot-bellied pig chow (young, active adult and elder) -- holistic dog food seems likely.

Pet people, horse people, folks who keep animals for county fairs and other livestock shows, "are like us," he says, "they'd buy food for their pets if they couldn't afford any for themselves...

"We both grew up on the farm," he continued. "That's what put us in the barn here. When my wife saw it, she just had to have it."

That came after they sold out of the trash collection business after 37 years of providing service to Wilmington and other area communities stretching from Odell and Dwight to Shorewood.

"From trash to treasures," Kathy quips.

Along with the barn, and the garage and machine shed that serves as temporary feed store, they bought 34 acres between Route 102 and Forked Creek. (The Will County Forest Preserve District bought the other side of the creek.)

"We have antique tractor shows out here," Dave says. "International is sponsoring one in June. We have a fall fest -- Kathy has about 35 crafters come in for that.

"It's a lot of fun," he said. "You just don't find places like this that are so open.... My son says it's like having your own park, and it is."

The Melhorns are planning to replace the garage with a 30-by-40 foot showroom for feed and supplies, plus a wider selection of saddles and tack for horse people. A new warehouse behind it will connect with the existing feed storage shed.

Dave, a Wilmington alderman who is running for mayor (as are Mayor Tony McGann and Alderman Roy Strong), also has started a bus tour operation since he retired.

At first, it was a bus service to places other than Wilmington. "But that didn't seem very smart, hauling people away from your town," he said. So he reversed things. "Prairie Land Transportation" now sets up tours bring people from places like Plainfield and Naperville to Wilmington, something of a Mecca for antique buffs.

"People from Plainfield, west Joliet, Naperville... most of those people don't know we're down here," he said. "Once you get 'em down here they'll come back because Wilmington is a friendly town."

Journal correspondent Angie Reavis contributed to the article.