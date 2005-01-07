School chiefs retiring

PEOTONE -- The Peotone School Board recently approved the retirement plans of Superintendent Robert Dunn and Principal Doyle Owens. Both will retire on June 30, 2006.

Before coming to Peotone in 2001, Owens was principal at Hoopeston High School for the 2000-2001 school year. He was also a former St. Anne High School principal and coach.

Dunn has served as superintendent in the Grant Park District as well as principal at Herscher High School from 1974-80. He has been superintendent at Peotone since 1998.