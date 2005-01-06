Syrup, trail runs and shows top area events

With cold weather lurking outside, it seems the bulk of events these days are being offered inside, with a variety of farm, RV and outdoor shows being offered.

Still, one of the few outdoor activities is coming up. Syrup Time, a workshop on how to tap maple trees, is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Deep River County Park, east of Merrillville, Ind.

Reservations are required. Call (219) 945-0543.

The park is on Old Lincoln Highway at County Line Road, about a half mile south of U.S. 30 and five miles east of Merrillville.

Other upcoming activities include:

Kennekuk Trail Run

Kickapoo State Recreation Area, Danville

Registration 9 a.m. Party after the 7.6 mile run at Spanky's Banquet Hall, E. Main St. Danville.

Register on-line at www. kennekuk.com.

Kane Flea Market

Route 64 and Randall Road, St. Charles

noon-5 Saturday and 7-4 Sunday

More than 1000 dealers offer antiques, collectibles and furniture.

Adults, $5; children under 12, free.

Call (630) 377-2252

Outdoors Show

Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Jan. 12-16

The Chicagoland Outdoors Show is the largest consumer event of its kind in the greater Chicago area. People come from Midwest states to view and purchase fishing and hunting products, plan outdoor vacations, shop for boats, RV's, ATV's and 4WD's.

Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for 62 and older, $12 for a 2-day pass and $3 for children 6-12.

Call (847-692-2220 or visit www.rosemont.com

Rockford Show

MetroCentre, 300 Elm St., Rockford

Jan. 14-16 (Fri. 4-9; Sat. 10-4; and Sun. 10-6)

The best of RV's, travel trailers and campers, plus innovative products and services for the recreational traveler in this annual show.

Call (815) 968-5222 or visit showtimeproduction.net

Farm Show

QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island

Jan. 16-18 (10-5 Sunday, 9-5 Monday, 9-3 Tuesday)

Over 60,000 sq. ft. of new equipment, products and services for today's farmer, the very latest in long line, short line, supply and livestock equipment from the industry leaders, plus new technologies so vital to profits. Free admission.

Call (309) 788-5912 or visit www.qccaexpocenter.com

Depression

Learn about the impact of the Great Depression on Central Illinois at the McLean County Historical Museum in downtown Bloomington at the old courthouse. Exhibit runs through August 11. Free on Tuesdays. (309) 827-0428.

Toughest Rodeo

MetroCentre, 300 Elm St., Rockford

7:30 p.m. March 25-26

Wild western rodeo fun at its best. This is a fast-paced competition featuring extreme rodeo events and is fun for the whole family.

Adults, $30, children $12

Call (815) 968-5222 or visit www.wtrodeo.com

