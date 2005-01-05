More social security checks surface

By Robert Themer

The Postal Service found another 153 late Social Security checks Wednesday for recipients in the 609 zip code area.

"We have now accounted for approximately 750 of those checks," said Jim Ruck, a corporate relations spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service. "Also we are running shuttles directly to Gibson City, Paxton, Hoopeston, Watseka, Kankakee, Buckley and Gilman to make sure we can get those checks to the recipients as quickly as possible."

Ordinarily, the recipients would have received their checks on Jan. 3 (Monday), but hundreds were delayed this week by a postal handling glitch.

The 153 additional checks were found at the Champaign processing and distributing center on Wednesday morning, Ruck said.

The previous day, more than 600 late checks had been found.

Ruck said the checks originate at Kansas City and usually arrive at Champaign in cardboard boxes that hold about 500 pieces of mail. First they go through a postal processing center at Chicago.

"We believe they were delivered a day late and one of the boxes was opened and the checks started going through the regular processing and plant operations, instead of being held out of processing and delivered directly to Champaign," he said Wednesday morning.

"But we're confident that all of the checks will come through the Champaign office ... and that all of the checks from the 609 area will be delivered in the next couple days."

The Kankakee Post Office receives "two trays" of Social Security checks a month, says Lauren Bass, acting supervisor -- usually in time for them to be delivered as is traditional on or before the third of the month. This month only one arrived on time. The other was still missing Tuesday.

Direct deposit

Only 18 percent of Social Security benefits are paid by check through the mail, according to the SS Administration Web site www.ssa.gov.

Illinois is slightly above the national average, but barely over 18 percent. That leaves 333,433 Illinois checks to be delivered by mail, compared to 1,550,371 made by electronic funds transfer.

For all of the nearly 47.5 million Social Security recipients, 8.5 million receive theirs by mailed check; 39 million by direct deposit.

However, fewer new recipients are taking the direct deposit option these days, according to the Social Security Administration campaign "Go Direct," which is promoting special direct deposit services for recipients who do not have regular savings and checking accounts.

In the late 1990s, a record 90 percent of new beneficiaries took direct deposit; today it's only 68 percent.

Direct deposit is faster -- recipients "don't have to worry about the weather, the mail, their health or their schedule," Go Direct says. "... Payments go straight into the person's account, ensuring the money is there at the same time each month."

It's also safer -- protecting against fraud and identity theft. "In fact, no direct deposit payment has ever been lost or stolen," Go Direct claims.

Other options:

For more information on direct deposit, call Social Security at 800-772-1214 (TTY (800) 325-0778; or visit the Web site www.ssa.gov/deposit/.

For more information about Go Direct accounts, call 888-382-3311 or visit the Web site www.eta-find.gov.