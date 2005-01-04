Manteno trustees praise Thompson

Russ Thompson was remembered Monday night as a neighbor, public servant and community leader.

"This was his home and he was one of the strong leaders of this community," said trustee John Nelson during Monday's Manteno Village Board meeting.

A moment of silence was held for Thompson and the victims of the recent earthquake and tsunamis in the Middle East. Several trustees spoke about Nelson.

Thompson served eight years as a Manteno village trustee, 34 years as a Kankakee County Board member and three years as county board chairman.

"I personally think my greatest compliment I ever received on this board was during a truth in taxation hearing ... (being told) 'you're the tightest person I've met since Russell Thompson,'" Nelson said. "I consider that the ultimate compliment in the world of political fiscal responsibility."

Beyond being just a public servant, Nelson noted that Thompson was also a long time business person in community, member of the Manteno Chamber of Commerce and president of several organizations.

Trustee Irish O'Reilly noted that Thompson was always very involved with the Manteno Golf Course and village golf commission.

Gordon St. John said Thompson was a friend and neighbor who he lived across the street from for years. He said he met Thompson even before he lived in Manteno, because he operated a milk business and Thompson was one of his many customers.

"He was devoted to the community and to the people and he tried to serve them in any capacity he could," St. John said today.

Visitation has been set for 4-8 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.