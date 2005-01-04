Brown performs pivotal role in DocuFest

By Jason Johnson

jjohnson@daily-journal.com

815-937-3374

Oprah Winfrey speaks volumes about The Museum of Broadcast Communication.

MBC received a $250,000 grant from The Oprah Winfrey Foundation for its "innovative" Internet education program, DocuFest.

The grant will support the civil right's section, one of four subjects used in the program.

MBC will specifically use the money to help the digital transfer of 150 programs, including television and radio programs, to help create this online curriculum.

"There is a tremendous appetite for accurate information in the online world, and we are grateful to the Oprah Winfrey Foundation for sharing our enthusiasm about the use of vintage television shows for educational purposes," said MBC Founder and President Bruce DuMont.

The DocuFest program can be accessed at www.museum.tv.

All four subjects, Fine Arts, World War II, Vietnam War and Civil Rights, incorporate one or more short films to watch, a study guide, essay questions and activities for viewers to participate in.

"They are classroom-friendly, they stimulate critical thinking, (create) lively discussion and exciting research," MBC described.

With the leadership of Lana Brown, Principal Education Consultant and Education Director, and the "support and guidance" of DuMont, DocuFest was piloted in 2000.

Brown, retired Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School communications teacher, wrote the material for the curriculum after DuMont's request.

"It was quite an adventure," said Brown. "I watched hours of footage and I found it to be one of the most exciting projects."

With the help of the museums webmaster, and archivist Madeline Mancini, Brown was able to make DocuFest available in the summer of 2003. Plans to expand into new subjects include Science, Language Arts and Health.

"Preserving important radio and TV programs is a part of what the MBC does, but sharing that content by turning programs into educational tools is how we maximize the influence of our collection," said DuMont. "The museum hopes that other foundations, individuals, and corporations will follow the lead of The Oprah Winfrey Foundation in recognizing the potential of distance learning and online education."

The museum hopes for other donations from foundations, individuals and corporations, to help the growth of its online curriculum.

For further information call MBC at 312-245-8200.