Around the Region

Vandals strike Coal City

COAL CITY -- Coal City police are seeking the miscreants who smashed windows in five vehicles parked in the city.

The incident took place sometime overnight Saturday/Sunday in an area of North First Ave. and North Garfield St. in the vicinity of Second St.

Rocks were used to smash windshields, side and rear windows, noted police. A similar incident of auto window breaking took place in Braceville over the weekend, as well.

Beecher vandalism investigated

BEECHER -- Beecher police are investigating vandalism to property at the Beecher Public Works Department, discovered Dec. 27. PVC pipe and concrete sewer rings were broken and tossed into the creek.

Police are also investigating damage discovered to the pop machine at the grade school ball diamond on Dec. 31.

Grant Park development warning

GRANT PARK -- Trustee Wayne Zatkalik, chairman of the Water and Sewer Committee, told the board Monday that storm and water lines must continue to be separated for development to continue.

Zatkalik told the board that the plant now runs at one third of its capacity, except when there is a heavy rain.

Because all storm water is not separated from sewer water, the plant then runs over capacity. Every time the water overflows, the occurrence must be reported to the I.E.P.A., he said.

Mayor Robert Schurman reported there are ongoing meetings with prospective developers. The board will adopt an ordinance at the next meeting that will establish building fees for Independent Inspections Ltd. to charge Grant Park residents. The fees will include a cut for the Beecher inspection company.

Schurman announced a public hearing later this month for the proposed pre-annexation agreement with the Prairie Farm Estates addition, northwest of the village. The date has not yet been set.

The next village board meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 18 because of Martin Luther King Holiday observation Monday, Jan. 17.

Youth Lock-In at Herscher

HERSCHER -- The Herscher Christian Church will open its doors for one of its yearly teen Lock-Ins at 10 p.m. Friday.

The event is open to all sixth-eighth grade students, with admission being only $2 and a two-liter bottle of pop. The night will begin with a pizza party and also include many different games, karaoke, video game tournaments and movies on the church big screen.

All youth must be at the church by 11 p.m. to participate. The Lock-In will end at 7 a.m. Saturday. For more, contact youth minister Tyson Graber at 426-2908 or log onto the website at www.herscherchristian.com.

Will preservation group meeting

JOLIET -- The Will County Historic Preservation Commission will hear a report on work to create historic districts in both Wilmington and Peotone during its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Will County Forest Preserve District Office in Joliet.

The commission is also slated to discuss storing the John Lane Monument during the construction of I-355. The monument commemorates the creation of the steel plow and is located in the path of I-355.

The Riegel Farm in University Park has been vandalized on several occasions and the commission will discuss ways to increase protection.

The commission will also elect officers for the coming year.