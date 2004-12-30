Rep. Gordon sets office hours

COAL CITY -- State Rep. Careen Gordon has announce January hours for her district.

Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 4; 9-11 a.m. Jan. 21 and 3-5 p.m. Jan. 25 at her Constituent Service Office, 760 E. Division St. in Coal City. That office will also remain open weekdays to assist constituents by phone at (815) 634-3096.

Staff will also be available at the Wilmington City Hall, 1165 S. Water St. from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 and on Jan. 28 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Bourbonnais Village Hall, 700 Main St. NW.