Police Blotter

Police probing infant injury

Kankakee city police are investigating an incident Wednesday afternoon in which an infant living on the 900 block of North River Drive suffered a cracked skull. The infant was taken to Provena St. Mary's Hospital, then airlifted to the Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. No other information was available this morning. Police have notified the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services regarding the incident.

Man nabbed for robbery

Charles Ewing, 21, 425 E. Birch St., Kankakee, faces a charge of armed robbery after being accused of placing a gun against a woman's head in a parking lot on the 500 block of South Schuyler Avenue, Kankakee. The woman was robbed of her purse shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday. Police received a description of the man, and Ewing was found at South Fifth Avenue and Bourbonnais Street. He was taken into custody and identified as the assailant, the police report stated.

Kids abandoned in Bourbonnais

A Bourbonnais woman left her children home alone for days while she hung out at a trailer park, probably using drugs, according to police.

Bourbonnais police arrested Pamela Broyles, 35, of 340 N. Stadium Dr., Apt. 1, on Tuesday for child abandonment. Broyles' arrest followed her release from a hospital. She had been hospitalized since police found her at Burch's trailer park in Bourbonnais Township around 10 a.m. Dec. 23. She was taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pains.

Broyles left a toddler and two other children, ages 13 and 12, home alone since 10 p.m. Dec. 20, according to Detective Lt. Greg Kunce of the Bourbonnais Police Department. There was food in the apartment, but Broyles made no arrangements for anyone to care for or look in on the youngsters, Kunce said.

Police found the children in the apartment on Dec. 22. Police located Broyles the next day.

The children now are in the hands of relatives.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the incident, Kunce said.

Bradley robbery investigated

Bradley police are investigating a bold armed robbery attempt that occurred at a dollar store in the 100 block of North Kennedy Drive earlier this week.

Two masked men, one armed with a gun, entered the business around 5:40 p.m. Monday. But they fled the store without stealing anything despite ordering a cashier to empty the drawer.

"She couldn't open the register," Detective Sgt. Don Barber said.

One of the robbers hit the female cashier before the offenders exited the business and escaped in a Buick. The 19-year-old woman refused medical treatment.

Customers took refuge in a rear storage area while the robbers were in the business.

Manager nabbed for burglary

Bradley police say a manager at a local pizza restaurant was behind a recent theft there. Police arrested 44-year-old Martin H. Yactzak for burglary.

Approximately $1,200 was stolen from a safe at the pizza business on the 400 block of South Kennedy Drive. Another $100 was stolen from the cash register.

Police saw no signs of forced entry at the eatery. The crime was reported Monday morning.

Bourbonnais man hit with DUI

A drunk driver nearly caused an accident and committed multiple traffic infractions before his arrest Tuesday, according to Bourbonnais police.

Joseph Bass, 53, of 2404 N. Cliff Drive, Bourbonnais, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and other traffic offenses. His blood-alcohol level was gauged at .20 percent.

Bass stopped the pickup truck he was driving near Arrowhead Drive and Illinois 102. Police spotted the vehicle a short time earlier after being alerted to the possibility of a drunk driver who was traveling recklessly, according to a police report.

Two hurt in accidents

Michelle Taylor, 25, of Dwight, was seriously hurt when her car overturned at 5000S and 20000W roads in Norton Township at about 7 p.m. Wednesday. According to the Kankakee County Sheriff Department report, Taylor was driving east on 5000S Road and had crossed 20000W, then lost control on the gravel road, and the car overturned, coming to rest on its roof on the north side of the road. Herscher Fire Department responded to the scene, and Taylor was taken to Provena St. Mary's Hospital. Her condition report was not available today.

Michael Dominguez, 16, of Beecher, is in an Olympia Fields hospital after his pickup truck rolled over several times on 12000N Road at 7374E in Sumner Township shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. According to the Kankakee County Sheriff Department report, Dominguez was driving west on 12000N Road when he lost control of the vehicle, which hit a north side ditch, then flipped multiple times. Dominguez was able to get out of the pickup truck. Peotone Fire Department responded to the accident. Dominguez's medical condition was not available this morning.

Fire damages apartment

An apartment at 340 N. Dearborn Ave., Kankakee, received extensive smoke and fire damage Wednesday afternoon. Food apparently had been left on a stove. Damage was kept to within the apartment, a Kankakee city firefighter said Thursday.

Man spits on guard

Zevez Murrell, 22, of 373 N. Wildwood Ave., Kankakee, faces a charge of aggravated battery after spitting five times on a Kankakee County correctional officer at the county jail Wednesday afternoon.

Two charged with battery

Shawn Vangilder, 22 Oak Ave., Momence, was arrested Wednesday morning for domestic battery after he pushed his live-in girlfriend against a wall, then into the bedroom and threw her onto the bed. Vangilder also said he would burn the 28-year-old woman's clothes and threatened to harm the woman and her family, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff Department report.

Anton Koenig, 140 Second St., Buckingham, was arrested for slapping his wife in the face Wednesday night. Kankakee County sheriff's police had been called to the home earlier Wednesday night, and at the time, Koenig's wife had said the situation had calmed down. Then, after police left, Koenig hit his wife, the sheriff department report stated.

Dog taken

A 13-month-old boxer was reported taken from a back yard on the 600 block of South Nelson Avenue, Kankakee. The dog, valued at $150, has four white paws.

Pickup vandalized

A pickup truck on the 1600 block of East Eagle Street in Kankakee was reported Wednesday night to have sustained two flattened tires, along with the rear window, passenger side window and windshield being broken. Nothing was reported missing from the vehicle.

TV taken from office

A television, valued at $200, was reported taken from an office building on the 500 block of South Schuyler Avenue, Kankakee, early Thursday. Entry was gained by forcing open and damaging two doors.

Teen faces liquor charge

Thomas Godin, 19, of 54 Bonds Drive, Bourbonnais, was arrested at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday after Bourbonnais police saw his car being driven erratically on U.S. 45/52, near 4500 North. Police questioned Godin, who smelled of alcohol, the report stated. Police found three cold cans of beer in his coat pocket, the report stated. Godin was charged with illegal liquor possession and consumption, improper lane usage and using fictitious license plates.

Be wary of tsunami scams

Local police are warning that citizens should be on the alert for con artists preying on sympathy following the tsunamis that wreaked havoc and killed thousands in Asia.

Anyone receiving a phone call seeking donations for the disaster should take precautions, according to Kankakee County Sheriff's Police. Detective Todd Huntley suggests obtaining the caller's phone number and name and then calling them back to verify that they are a legitimate fundraiser.

Such scams often follow disasters, according to police. Sheriff's officers have not received any complaints about scams related to the Asian disaster, Huntley said Wednesday.