Resolve to make changes in moderation

By Melissa Soria

msoria@daily-journal.com

815-929-5415

Stop smoking.

Exercise more.

Eat healthier.

Stop arguing with your spouse.

Give back to the community.

Buy a brand new silver 2005 BMW Z4 convertible.

With the exception of the last one, some, if not most, of these New Year's resolutions are probably on everyone's lists this year.

But is it realistic to pile all these changes onto your to-do list in January?

"We try to do too much in the first of the year," said Peter Jefferson, nutrition instructor and owner of New Lifestyles Wellness in Watseka.

Jefferson is one of many fitness club owners who see people make goals to lose weight by exercising more and dieting. Then shortly after the first of the year, they slump into the same patterns they had before.

Spread out your goals over a period of time rather than bunching them all up in January, he said.

"Why do you have to have a New Year's resolution?" Jefferson said. "Why can't you make them (goals) in March or April?"

Brooke Diller, nutritionist at Riverside Health and Fitness Center in Bourbonnais, said if you are going to make New Year's resolutions, gradually working on goals such as eating healthy and exercising is the best way to achieve these resolutions.

She said setting short-term goals works if they eventually lead to long-term ones.

Making a goal to quickly lose 40 pounds is unrealistic and asking your body for too much, Jefferson said. Making short-term goals, such as losing one pound a week or two pounds a month throughout the year is better.

Diller and Jefferson both agree that educating yourself about the goals you set, such as losing weight, is important.

Seeking out a professional to learn how to eat healthier can be very beneficial, Jefferson said.

Diller said if an individual cannot afford to talk to a professional, researching on the Internet or reading books helps too.

Jefferson said it is also essential to make sure your environment supports the changes you want to make in your life.

For example, if a spouse loves to eat junk food and overeat, but you want to start eating healthy, ask them to eat unhealthy on their lunch break at work so that you don't have to witness it and want to join in, he said.

Doug Jones, director of Substance Abuse Services at Provena St. Mary's Hospital, agrees with Jefferson when it comes to quitting smoking. Adjust your environment if possible. Avoiding areas or situations where you would normally smoke, like the break room at work or out drinking with friends, can help with quitting this bad habit, he said.

The best way to quit smoking is to just quit cold turkey and never look back.

Saying "I'm only going to have two a day," or "I'll keep a pack of cigarettes in my house just in case," and trying to gradually stop smoking will not work, Jones said.

Joining a support group to talk amongst others in the same position is a good idea too, he said.

Talking also helps with other resolutions as well.

When it comes to getting along better with your spouse, family and friends, communication is key, Pamela Beall, Life Clinical Professional Counselor at Beall Consulting Services in Watseka, said.

Listen, more than communicate, she advised.

Beall said this is a good goal to make for New Year's and in general because of the importance of these people's roles.

"We're going to need these people our whole lives," she said.

She said being aware of your feelings but at the same time putting yourself in that other person's shoes is essential.

Carl Boyens, Licensed Professional Counselor at Community Counseling Associates in Bradley, agrees.

The five steps to getting along better with the people you love are listening, emphasizing or trying to relate to what their situation is, allowing yourself to be vulnerable and showing your vulnerabilities and being honest and sensitive to their needs.

Focusing only on negative things in a relationship isn't necessary, Beall said. Look at the positive aspects of the relationship and the bigger picture as well.

Most importantly, pick and choose goals to make sure what you pick is attainable, Jefferson said about making New Year's resolutions. You can't give 100 percent to everything.