Aquinas Academy will use 2 campuses

By Melissa Soria

msoria@daily-journal.com

815-929-5415

Aquinas Catholic Academy is slowly moving forward with plans for the new school, months before it will open next fall.

The academy is combining existing Kankakee Catholic schools Sts. Patrick and Teresa and St. Martin of Tours.

The decision to merge the schools came about last September. St. Teresa and St. Patrick parishes have shared one school for two decades while the St. Martin parish has had its own school.

Aquinas will be located on two campuses in Kankakee. St. Martin's facility at 953 S. Ninth Ave. will be used for grades pre-school to four while students in grades five through eight will be at Sts. Patrick and Teresa's building on the southwest corner of Hickory Street and Indiana Avenue.

With the two campuses, the academy will have a more flexible plan to accommodate for class size, increased enrollment for new and existing programs and additional classroom space for computer, art, music, science, math and foreign language, Mike Stanfa, chairperson of the school's planning committee, said.

In addition, school hours at each campus will be staggered to accommodate parents transporting children to both campuses, which are a mile apart.

There will be an open house at the end of January at both campuses. The exact date has not been set yet.

Currently, the planning committee is looking over principal applicants.

The committee consists of 12 people, four representatives from each parish selected by the church pastors. The committee includes people with a variety of different skills, such as lawyers, accountants, marketing specialists and teachers.

The group will narrow down the list of principal candidates in late January. Then committee members will make a recommendation to pastors, who will make a recommendation to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Joliet. The selection process should be completed by February.

Stanfa said the first step is to get a principal. The faculty and staff will then be chosen, possibly combining some or most of the current staff of the two schools.

Tuition will be set in January.

"We think that it's going to be an excellent school," Stanfa said. "Our goal is to provide quality education to the Kankakee area."

"The committee, which has been meeting on a weekly basis since September 2004, has developed the mission statement of the new school and we are confident that it will fulfill its task in organizing a school which will exemplify the highest standards of Catholic education," Rev. Dennis Settles of St. Martin said.