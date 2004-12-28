COMPLEX ISSUES

November, 2000:

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development notifies Crestview Village Apartments owners of foreclosure. The owner failed to meet regulatory requirements for safe, affordable and sanitary housing, and didn't file audited financial statements for three years.

March, 2001:

City of Kankakee withdraws demands to demolish the property after Crestview owners admit to 378 local building code violations.

September, 2001:

Crestview owners file federal lawsuit alleging conspiracy between city officials and a local developer to eliminate affordable Section 8 housing to build warehouses.

February, 2002:

Federal judge dismisses conspiracy suit commenting that Kankakee and HUD "did their jobs ... to ensure tenant and community safety."

April, 2002:

HUD cancels foreclosure sale because Crestview owners make administrative appeal to the agency. Appeal eventually fails.

June, 2002:

Crestview owners file bankruptcy one day before second attempted foreclosure sale of the property. This again delays the sale to new owners.

July, 2004:

Non-profit called Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH) makes public announcement the organization intends to purchase the property. Sale stalls in August.

December, 2004:

Illinois Housing Development Authority announces $8.7 million financial aid package for POAH to purchase and improve the project. The aid package is the largest awarded in Illinois this year outside the city of Chicago.

sources: Federal and circuit court records, Kankakee County property records, U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development documents