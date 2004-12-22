Momence agrees on high school needs

MOMENCE -- "The decision as to what happens to the school district lies within the community."

The words spoken by school board President Dianne Schaafsma seemed to set the tone for Tuesday's Momence School Board meeting, as board members informally and unanimously agreed to ask taxpayers this April for a $1.40 increase in the tax rate -- 95 cents for a high school building project and 45 cents for the education fund.

Board members directed Superintendent Phil Smith to draft documents to put the issue on the April ballot. An official vote by board members to do such will be made at their Jan. 24 meeting.

If approved, the tax bill of a $100,000 home would go up approximately $470, not taking into account exemptions.

As it stands, the school district's $2.91 tax rate is significantly lower than the county average of $4.70. And even if the increase was approved, board members have noted that Momence's school tax rate would still remain the lowest in the county.

As it was, the board spent part of the meeting reviewing ways to trim the high school project from $11 million, but as board member Bill Bacon put it, "I wouldn't know what to cut. Everything's necessary."

Under the plan being eyed, the 67-year-old high school would gain new wiring and lights plus plumbing.

A 42,000-square-foot addition to the south end would include, on the first floor, a PE activity room, fitness and weight training room (open to the community), mechanical room to house a new boiler, cafeteria and kitchen. The second floor of the addition would contain three science labs and a classroom.

Current locker room facilities would be rehabbed -- a change from the previous plans where they would have been replaced.

A 95-cent tax rate hike would generate the needed $11 million for the building project. Another 45-cent increase being sought in the education fund would amount to an extra $475,000 for that fund or about 5 percent of the total budget.

Additional education dollars are needed, said Smith, due to a $135,000 loss expected in poverty grant money and anticipated teachers' contract due next year.

In addition, the district's reserves have been depleted to just under $1.5 million. Smith noted that in just a couple of years, if the state delays any type of payment or grant allotment, the district would have a cash flow problem.

Still, as noted in the student report card, Smith said Momence spends frugally.

Teachers' salaries are about $10,000 less than the state average and administrators' salaries, about $20,000 less.

Regarding the report card, Je-Neir Elementary School and high school students showed the greatest improvement.

At Je-Neir, third graders improved over last year in all categories and were "well above the state" marks for all students, noted Principal Dave Sikma.

Eighty percent met or exceeded reading goals, 94.5 percent did the same for math and 72.5 percent for writing. Fourth graders, for the first time, had over 80 percent meeting or exceeding goals in science and social science.

"We're very excited and pleased with the scores," said Sikma.

The same held true at the high school, where improvements were high enough in all categories to take the school off of the academic early warning list.

At the junior high, scores were up for seventh grade science and social science, but down in fifth and eighth grade reading and math.

Principal Michele Keiser said that steps are being made to turn the numbers around. They include increasing the amount of class time in core subjects from 42 to 47 minutes. In addition, some teachers have attended workshops to address the matter.