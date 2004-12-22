Cards for Uncle Lawrence et al.

Monday, Dec. 20, I pull out my holiday cards. This is something that on a good year, I do the day after Thanksgiving.

Yet this holiday season slipped away. How did December 20 pop up so fast?

Didn't matter. Now, the question was, should I bother sending holiday cards so late? I thought of Uncle Lawrence.

Great-uncle Lawrence, actually. My siblings and I called him Uncle Lawrence like my mom did. Mom told us that he gave her piggyback rides when she was a girl on my grandparents' Minnesota farm, and that he taught her how to play checkers.

Uncle Lawrence taught me how to play checkers. I could count on our playing checkers every time my family visited. Back then I didn't comprehend "counting on" anything. It just was. I visited Uncle Lawrence and I played checkers.

We played other games. If I decided to play cowgirl (or was I a vigilante?) with a drawstring hat and a cap gun, and he was reading the newspaper, he played victim again and again. Always I was a sure-shot. Always he dropped his paper, closed his eyes and hung his head.

I was tireless in repeating the scenario.

He was tireless, too. Only in remembering that as an adult, did I appreciate how special that was.

Uncle Lawrence had a German accent, a ready smile, and blue eyes that focused on the moment.

As the years progressed I grew out of playing cowgirl. We stopped playing checkers, and stopped playing cards. Instead of seeing Uncle Lawrence a few times a year, I only saw him on Christmases, and then once every few years. I moved to Madison, Wisconsin, then to Chicago.

The latter years, I had a Christmas card tradition. I always included letters with cards. Every year, Uncle Lawrence was high on the list.

Every year I sent him a card, with a letter reminiscing about our times together.

Every year, he replied with a holiday card, simply signed by his name.

And I considered that after all these years of pouring my heart out to him in holiday cards, and after receiving holiday cards with a simple signature in return -- perhaps he didn't remember me. Perhaps he sent those cards to the return address as an obligatory reply.

After all, I hadn't seen him in years, and I was among how many grand-nieces and nephews, behind my mom and her generation. It made sense to me, and it hurt, that Uncle Lawrence might not remember our checker games.

A few years after Uncle Lawrence died, I was in Milwaukee, visiting great-aunts, Sister Agnes Rose and Sister Lauretta Ann -- his sisters.

They brought up a time I visited their convent before, for my great-aunt Sister Clement's funeral.

Uncle Lawrence attended this funeral. He came from New Prague, Minn. I arrived from Madison. Uncle Lawrence noticed when I entered, Lauretta Ann and Agnes Rose told me, and he smiled and exclaimed, "There's Jacquee!"

This at a time I thought he'd forgotten me.

Now I knew, that he remembered me, as vividly as I remembered him. My holiday cards with the handwritten letters were sincere messages of "Hello, thinking of you!"

His holiday cards with the plain signature had the same heartfelt messages.

And now, Dec. 20, I pull out my cards. This late, should I send them? Oh yes!

If I hear little or nothing from the people on my list, I can still presume that they were happy to hear from me.

Editor's note: Jacquee Thomas writes a twice-weekly column for the Small Newspaper Group. She lives in Chicago and can be reached through this newspaper or by e-mail at jacquee-t@sngnews.com.