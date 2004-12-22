Arctic chill increases needs of area residents

It may not be a white Christmas this year, but Jack Frost is definitely nipping at residents' noses.

Temperatures on Friday are expected to reach only a high of 9 degrees after starting at minus 2 for a low. The high for Christmas Day is supposed to reach 23 degrees. Forecasters for AccuWeather say winds of 16 mph will make it feel like 6 degrees. Christmas night's low is projected to fall to 10 degrees.

As temperatures have plunged, the number of residents seeking help getting propane has been on the rise, says Keyania Johnson, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) coordinator for Kankakee County Community Services Inc.

"We are getting a lot of requests in for people ... who are currently out of propane or are very low on propane, and right now we are out of the emergency funding for that. So right now we can't service them," Johnson said Wednesday.

Some additional funding may be coming, but very little, she added.

Demand has been steady for people seeking help from the LIHEAP program since it started up Sept. 1, Johnson said. However, within the last two weeks demand has picked up from people seeking help getting propane.

Unlike ComEd and Nicor, which cannot disconnect service now, "propane isn't regulated so they (propane providers) don't have to deliver it if people don't have the money," Johnson said.

Sales in the Bradley Wal-Mart's winter seasonal departments have heated up because of the cold weather and are up almost 80 percent over last year, said store manager Brad McClellan. In-demand items include coats, hats, gloves, car batteries, heat treatment for cars, ice melt, ice scrapers and humidifiers.

But, McClellan said, winter weather can also hurt sales if it's so snowy customers don't come out.

At Sears Auto Center, the winter weather has also led to increased business, said Chris Koeling, assistant auto center manager. While business usually gets heavier as temperatures drop, it's definitely busier than normal because of this year's cold snap.

"If the weather starts to get cold for any length of time, batteries start to give people trouble, things like that," Koeling said. "Nobody likes to slide around on the ice so people start thinking about new tires."

People who are planning to be out driving during the holiday should make sure to have a full tank of gas, said Nicole Niemi, a spokesperson for AAA Chicago.

Other tips include making sure everything is turned off when your vehicle is started. That's important because a car battery needs all its starting power during a cold snap, Niemi said.

Taking along a charged cell phone, blankets and cold weather gear are also advised by AAA. Routes should also be planned in advance and someone else should be told of the route in advance.

Officials at the Salvation Army have seen more people seeking space in their homeless shelter since temperatures dropped to about 40 degrees and below, said Major Kevin Van Zee.

"My increase in people occurred in November when the weather started getting bad. It stays about the same now," he said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Van Zee said he still had a room available in the family shelter and two beds in the men's shelter. If beds get completely full, mats can be placed on the floor where people can sleep for one night.