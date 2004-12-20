'People helping people' Lowe's employees band together to aid others who are in need

Journal staff report

They have established a simple name and a worthy goal.

"We call ourselves people helping people,'' Kenny Staples said of a group of co-workers from Lowe's of Kankakee. The employees have volunteered to spread goodwill throughout the area over the past year.

A combination of money raised by the Lowe's workers and unsolicited donations from various benefactors has helped the "people'' provide aid to those in need. Their latest efforts were completed last week, when coats, boots and gloves were delivered to children at Thomas Edison Primary School in Kankakee.

Earlier in the year, the "people'' participated in Christmas in April, provided a meal at the Salvation Army on two occasions and provided money, food and clothing for the tenants who were burned out of the River's Edge apartment complex last August.

Staples, who has worked at Lowe's for about a year and a half, said the group tries to do its work in a somewhat anonymous fashion. A need is identified, and then the group goes about the business of improving the situation.

"We read the paper a lot, and we help people in stressful situations,'' he said.

Staples said significant assistance has come from three sources, the Rev. Sandra Jewell of Trinity Lutheran Church in Kankakee, Around The Clock Home Daycare of Kankakee, and Joyce McKenzie.

His co-workers at Lowe's have provided the most consistent support, Staples said.

"Our donations at work are getting larger and larger,'' he said.

Staples said the money is spent at local retail establishments, and a priority is placed on spreading the business to numerous stores.