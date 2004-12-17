Public comment on zoning mulled by Will County Bd.

By Dennis Sullivan

JOLIET --Will County Board member Mary Ann Gearhart Deutsche says the county should give residents more chances to comment on planning and zoning changes that affect them.

The Steger Republican says the county's current policy pretty much limits formal commentary to hearings by the Planning and Zoning Commission. Gearhart Deutsche, speaking during Thursday's Republican caucus, said the opportunity comes too early for many.

"Even when people get their green card, they really don't understand the process," she said referring to the U.S. Postal Service's green certified mail notification card.

She added that affected property owners often don't pick up the legal notice mailed to them. "The only notification obligation (of the people seeking zoning changes) is to prove that the notice was delivered," she said.

At that caucus, county board Land Use and Zoning Committee Chair Terri Ann Wintermute noted people directly affected by a land change also can voice comments at her committee meeting, as well as at the full county board meeting.

The PZC -- representing the first step in the county's formal planning and zoning process -- is the only group to conduct evening meetings. And Wintermute, a Bolingbrook Republican, urged affected property owners to do more than attend those PZC meetings: "Come to the public hearing with your objections, please," she said. "Don't wait to see how the vote goes (at the PZC meeting.) Please follow the process."

Other planning and zoning issues addressed at the subsequent Will County board include amending the height variance portion of the County Zoning Ordinance to limit height increases to 20 percent. The change is intended to address the proliferation of two-story and two-and-a-half-story garages.

The board rezoned part of a Will County site between Manhattan and New Lenox to commercial from agricultural. Plans call for expanding the county government "campus" on the approximately 30-acre site, located on the southwest corner of Laraway and Cherry Hill roads. Currently half of the site is used by the county highway and sheriff's departments.