Peotone teens come to aid of those in need

PEOTONE -- The holiday spirit was bountiful as teens at Peotone High School showed their generosity to needy families.

Student council members collected donations from the student body during their lunch time to buy gifts.

They assisted in gift giving for four children and "adopted" a local family to make the Christmas season a little brighter for all.

There were 14 student council members who bought and wrapped presents. Toys, clothes and a gas card were purchased to help out a local family hit by hard times.

"It was fun playing Santa. It gets you in the holiday spirit. I loved getting the gifts," said student council vice-president Mindy Karczewski.

Council member Ryan Nugent said it was a good feeling to be able to buy the presents for kids "who might not otherwise receive any gifts."

The students have made a tradition of collecting items during the holiday season for the less fortunate.

"They look forward to this every year. They're so proud that they're helping families during tough times and it feels good to the students to go that extra mile," said guidance advisor Marlene Murray.