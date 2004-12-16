More schools meet state testing standards

Springfield , Ill. -- More Illinois schools and districts met the standards of No Child Left Behind (NCLB) last year than the year before.

The announcement was made by interim State Superintendent of Education Randy Dunn. In 2003-2004, 133 more schools and 110 more districts met NCLB Adequate Yearly Progress (AYP) requirements.

"We are encouraged by Illinois' results this year and know that the hard work of educators and students is paying off," Dunn said. "We praise Illinois teachers and schools for their commitment, and we pledge to help them continue this growth and improvement."

But while the hard work of Illinois educators paid off, Dunn said that changes are needed to NCLB to ensure that the law is truly measuring the progress of all students. In 2003-2004, 235 school districts, or 69 percent of Illinois districts that were labeled as not meeting standards, failed to make AYP because of the way federal law requires states to measure outcomes for students with special needs and limited English proficiency.

Dunn said that there are significant problems with the way NCLB measures the performances of those students.

"Special education and bilingual students have unique needs. Labeling them as a sub-group and setting an arbitrary target ignores those needs and flies in the face of common sense. It is unfair to these kids, their teachers and their communities," Dunn said.

Dunn further noted that bilingual students who perform at a high enough level are removed from their bilingual student sub-group, creating a ceiling on the amount of progress the sub-group can ever show.

Dunn told districts that more needs to be done for special education and bilingual students, and to ensure that improper assumptions about students with disabilities are not being made.

"Districts must be held accountable for the services they provide to special education students, but No Child Left Behind is not accurately measuring what they're accomplishing," Dunn said.

"As we looked at this year's results, it really highlighted a problem with NCLB," said Dunn. "NCLB has created a situation where some good schools are inappropriately labeled as failing."

He said to truly measure how well schools are serving special needs students, they should be measuring their progress on an individual basis.

"Educators are working hard, students are working hard, and it's discouraging for them to be labeled as failing when they're achieving good progress," he said.

This year's State Report Cards are being released with accurate data six months earlier than in the previous testing cycle. The Illinois State Board of Education worked closely with local districts to correct data errors impacting more than half the state's schools in preparation for distribution of the 2003-2004 School Report Cards.

The data correction process began in September, less than one week after Interim State Superintendent Randy Dunn was appointed by the new State Board of Education.

Dunn launched an aggressive effort to finalize School Report Card data, re-opening the data correction period so that schools and agency staff could work together to correct errors. These efforts saved many schools from being incorrectly labeled as not making AYP.