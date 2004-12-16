Metro Briefs

Bradley Lions breakfast

Bradley Lions will be serving all the pancakes and sausage you can eat Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $4 and children eat free. They will deliver group orders of four or more.

Call 932-9180. Tickets can be purchased at the door. The Bradley Lions are located on Lock Dr., the street that runs north between Steak and Shake and Aldi's.

Tai-Chi classes

Tai-Chi from the Arthritis Foundation will be held for 10 Tuesdays at the Community Wellness Center at Bird Park in Kankakee. The classes will be held beginning Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Enter Bird Park from Station Street,

The class costs $30. For information, call the Kankakee Arthritis Foundation at 937-2461.

Iroquois Toastmasters

The Iroquois Early Risers Toastmasters Club will have a leadership and communication workshop Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Watseka Library. There will be a $5 fee to cover materials.

To register, call Ella Haberkorn at 432-2075 or 304-7620. You can also call the Watseka Library at 432-4544.

Hospice seeks volunteer

Hospice of Kankakee Valley is looking for a volunteer in its new neighborhood at 482 Main St NW in Bourbonnais who would use a snowblower to clear the building's walkways in inclement weather.

Hospice assists people who have terminal illnesses and their families.

Interest volunteers can call Kathy Goers at 936-3370.

Police promoted

Bourbonnais Police Officers Glenn Nixon and Scott Kendregan have been promoted to the rank of sergeant. Nixon, a four-year veteran, has been a patrol officer, firearm instructor, and most recently school resource officer for Bourbonnais Elementary District 53.

With Nixon's promotion, Police Officer Chris Lecuyer has been named school resource officer.

Kendregan is an 8-year veteran of the police department and has served as a patrol officer, a crime scene investigator and as a recruit training officer.

Both Kendregan and Nixon will be shift supervisors.

Carpet bid approved

A low bid of $6,110 from Tile Works and More of Manteno was approved by the Bourbonnais Village Board for carpeting of the administrative offices, board room and stairway in the Bourbonnais Municipal Center.

KPL events

The Kankakee Public Library will be holding the following events:

10 a.m. Monday-Cubbies ages birth to preschool "The Jacket I Wear in the Snow." Christmas craft will follow the story.

6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Stories and Stuff Hour will be in the Story Pier at the library. Listen to our volunteer read "Froggy's Best Christmas."

No registration required. For more information call 937-6960.

BTPD to close for holidays

The Bourbonnais Township Park District will be closing the facilities for the holidays as follows: Exploration Station closed at 3 p.m. Dec. 24 and all day Dec. 25; Recreation Station closed Dec. 24 and 25; and Perry Farm House closed Dec. 24, 27 and 31, and Jan. 3.

All programs will proceed as scheduled, but the facilities will be closed to the public on those dates and times. For more information, call 933-9905.

Lifeguard course offered

The Kankakee Area YMCA is holding a complete Lifeguard Course from 6-10 p.m., Jan. 3-7; and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 8. Students must be 15 years or older and able to swim 500 yards. All pre-paid participants will receive a temporary pass to the YMCA from the date of registration through the last day of class to begin practicing their 500 yard swim. This course includes all books and equipment required. For more information, call 933-1741.

Library closed for holiday

The Bradley Public Library will be closed on Dec. 24-26 for the holidays. It will re-open at 9 a.m. Dec. 27.

Hospice looking for vases

Hospice of Kankakee Valley needs flower bud vases. Bring donations to the new location at 482 Main St. NW (Rt. 102, old State Farm building), Bourbonnais. For more information, contact Kathaleen Krueger at 939-4141.

Entertainment books for sale

Pets Without Parents is selling entertainment books for only $20. Help support this cause and help the animals. To purchase a book, call Debbie at 468-7575.