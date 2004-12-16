Higher gas prices don't curb most drivers

Last week the Daily Journal's question on the Internet was: "As the price of gasoline remains high, are you driving less?"

Out of a total of 144 responses, 82 (57 percent) said "no" while 62 (43 percent) responded "yes."

Here are some of the comments:

-- I really don't have the opportunity to "drive less." I would like to know what "earth shaking" event has taken place in Kankakee County to cause our gasoline prices to be higher than the so-called collar counties where taxes are higher than they are here.

-- No, but I am stealing more cars!

-- The price of gas remains high in Kankakee. I buy gas out of town and that has allowed me to continue to drive as I have in the past. I'm not kidding; the savings are significant.

-- I drive 30 miles to work and would sometimes go home between meetings, but the price of gas has forced me to stay at work. We should be getting all of our oil from Iraq since we liberated them.

-- We try to combine trips to Kankakee and skip shopping unless we can make a major trip. We pick up enough to get by at the village grocery. We now limit weekend runs to Kankakee to catch a show or eat out to about once a month.

-- High or low it still costs money, I only drive when necessary so no matter the cost I'll still burn about the same about, and I never fill up in Kankakee.

-- You still need to get to work, the doctor's office, visit family, volunteer, etc. We are a mobile society, we may not like the higher prices but we still get in the car.

-- Not really, but I do take a sack lunch to work more often.

-- I am very fortunate that I live only 7 miles from work so I do not spend that much per week on gasoline. On the weekends if my wife and I want to go, we just go. If I worked far away, like some of my friends and neighbors, I think we would not travel as much on the weekends.

-- I have to drive 40 miles to work so I have no choice. We are at a point where we should stop the Arabs from ripping us off like this. We should just go over there and take the oil for free. American companies built the oil empires over there, we protected them from Iraq, provide all of the technology to keep them living like kings, and they turn around and gouge us on oil. Let's go take it for free!

-- With the holidays I don't have the money to pay for gas so I walk most places to afford buying Christmas gifts. The prices in Kankakee are 10 to 20 cents higher than Manteno or Peotone.

-- I work out of my car. I cannot cut down, but I will remember.

-- Still have to go to work

-- Saw the writing on the wall before Bush got in the first time and got a smaller car, too.

-- I really don't understand how the prices are remaining so high. We control one of the major oil-producing countries on the planet, Iraq (major combat operations ended over a year and a half ago according to President Bush). The oil companies are all riding high on the stock market and their profits are through the roof, so why are oil and gasoline prices so high?

-- I just returned from Germany. Gas was approximately $5.74 per gallon.

-- Our wonderful local "oil barons" don't get it! Why is it that in Will County the prices are lower? Because Kankakee County citizens are being price-gouged by these "oil barons!"

-- No, I am still driving my big gas-guzzling SUV to the store to pick up a quart of milk.

-- I drive less because I drive a SUV.

-- It doesn't really matter because I couldn't afford to do anything if I did go somewhere.