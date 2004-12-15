Metro Briefs

Spaghetti supper

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Bradley VFW Post 6502 will serve an All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti supper from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday at 370 W. Broadway in Bradley. Cost is $4 for adults and $2 for children under 8. Proceeds will support troops.

Volunteers needed

The Kankakee County Animal Foundation is in need of volunteers who will drive pets to and from spay and neuter appointments. A KCAF member will train volunteers. Between January of 2002 and October of 2004, KCAF helped arrange 282 spay and neuters for area pets. For more information on being a transporter, contact Dawn at 465-2158.

Spoken Word/Poetry Night

The Spoken Word/Poetry Night will be today from 7-9 p.m. at the Coffee Suite, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Suite 2 in Kankakee. For more information call 929-9806.

Toys for Tots program

Applications for the Marine Toys for Tots has ended. The distribution days are 1-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 394 W. Station St. in Kankakee. Toy bags will be made up when people come in. They are asked to be patient with volunteers preparing family Santa packages. Any questions, call Sonja McNeal at 953-9704 and leave a message.

Campaign helps needy kids

The Illinois State Police has announced participation in Gov. Rod Blagojevich's "Keep Our Kids Warm and Safe" campaign. Gov. Rod Blagojevich has initiated the campaign for the needy children in the state. The Illinois State Police at District 21 will be collecting coats, hats, gloves and scarfs and donating them to local charities throughout the area. Donations may be deposited at the collection center located in the Illinois State Police Headquarters in Ashkum. The campaign will run through Dec. 31.