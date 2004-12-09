Wilmington scores well with state

By John Hamilton

WILMINGTON -- While the State Board of Education was late getting school district report cards out this year, it appears it was worth the wait for Wilmington.

Curriculum Director Mike Perrott told the school board Wednesday that 78.9 percent of students either met or exceeded state test standards this year compared to only 71.7 percent last year.

At the high school level, 54 percent of students met or exceeded compared to just 38 percent that met or exceeded last year.

Perrott also reported that the district is making adequate annual progress in all grade levels, as measured by the federal "No Child Left Behind" education act standards.

Enrollment has decreased by 10 students from last year.

Perrott recommended keyboarding class be dropped from the high school course offerings because most students are getting enough keyboarding instruction at lower grade levels.

Also, "with the advent of computer technology more students begin school with keyboarding capabilities," he said.

Perrott also recommended the district add a new honors biology class to the high school curriculum. He felt an honors biology class would better prepare students for advanced placement biology courses.

Beginning in January, Project Sunrise, an early learning program for preschool youngsters, has been expanded to five days a week instead of only four days.

The Stevens Middle School Christmas concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 20. The high school's Christmas concert will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 12.

Substandard conditions has forced Booth Central elementary students to use the high school for Christmas celebrations.

Booth Central Principal Diane Nagel told the school board here elementary students would perform their Christmas play at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 in the high school gym, instead of Booth's because, "we can not get all our students and their parents into the gym at Booth Central, due to space constraints."

Ms. Nagel also complained that the school's playground is in need of resurfacing. The principal felt the playground's uneven surface has become a safety issue. She also said that Booth's heating system is erratic and often heats some spaces up to about 90 degrees while other areas in the school are near freezing.

The school board has unsuccessfully attempted five different times, through new construction referenda, to replace Booth Central.