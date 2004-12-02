WW II memorial to open Saturday

By Stephanie Sievers

SPRINGFIELD -- Delbert Spitz was 19 when he stormed the beaches at Normandy in World War II. Sixty years later, the memories of those harrowing days of war still haunt him.

Returning to the old battlefields in Europe and visiting memorials over the years have given the Mendota man some peace. On Saturday, he'll be among the veterans attending the dedication ceremony of the World War II Illinois Veterans Memorial in Springfield.

The memorial is an important way to honor the state's veterans who served, Spitz says. "They should be remembered forever. If they're not remembered, then we've done it for nothing," he said.

The memorial honors the 987,000 Illinois men and women who served in World War II, including the 22,000 who lost their lives in the fighting.

The centerpiece of the memorial is an oversized globe measuring 12 feet in diameter. Granite walls are around it, with one side representing the Pacific Theater of the war, the other the European Theater. The names and dates of the war's major battles are etched in the walls. The $1.5 million memorial was funded with a combination of state grants and private donations. It is prominently located in Springfield's Oak Ridge Cemetery, home to the state's Vietnam and Korean War memorials as well as Abraham Lincoln's tomb.

Seeing the memorial idea come to fruition over the last five years has been emotional for many involved in the project, says John Carrigan, president of the not-for-profit memorial committee. It also has special meaning for Carrigan, of Springfield, whose parents met in Europe while his father was stationed in France.

The much-anticipated national World War II memorial opened in Washington, D.C., this year, but for many of Illinois' aging veterans of that war, the trip is one many may not be up to taking, Carrigan said.

That's why it's so important for Illinois to have its own memorial, closer to home, honoring the vets, he said.

Dean Snyder, 85, of Streator, earned a Purple Heart as a Marine in World War II. He was a big supporter of a national monument and, as a frequent visitor to Springfield, hopes to see the state's version this winter.

Illinois probably should have honored its veterans with a memorial 50 years ago, but it's still better to be late than never, said John Surprenant, 80, of Chebanse, who along with his three brothers went to war.